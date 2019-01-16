Workshop With Writing Professionals

Learning the craft of writing with the Chattanooga Writers’ Guild

Are you a writer? Do you want to become a writer? The Chattanooga Writers’ Guild has a unique opportunity for you to participate in their Winter Writers Workshop, which will include craft lectures and writing workshops in poetry, fiction, and literary nonfiction by celebrated workshop leaders, as well as additional award-winning Guild writers.

Featured presenters include fiction writers Charles Dodd White and Kate Landers, literary nonfiction writers Dana Shavin and John C. Mannone, and poets Bill Brown and KB Ballentine.

Lectures and workshops by invited speakers are scheduled so that all attendees will have an opportunity to hear them at least once. The schedule is also configured so that the morning session can be tailored to pure craft lecture or pure workshop or a multi-genre mix.

And the day will conclude with a mass book signing and live musical entertainment.

The collection of writers and poets assembled for the workshop is quite impressive.

Charles Dodd White is the recipient of the Thomas and Lillie D. Chaffin Award for excellence in Appalachian Literature and a Jean Ritchie Fellowship from Lincoln Memorial University. In 2018 he was inducted into the East Tennessee Writers Hall of Fame.

Kate Landers is a Gates-Thomas Award winner for her story “Bridges”, and received an Honorable Mention from the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators for her children’s story “We Go Together Like...”.

Dana Shavin’s essays have appeared in Oxford American, Psychology Today, The Sun, Bark, The Writer, Writer’s Digest, Parade, and others. She has been a Lifestyle columnist for the Chattanooga Times Free Press since 2002, and she is the editor of the Chattanooga Jewish Federation newspaper, The Shofar.

John C. Mannone has work in literally dozens of publications, including The Southern Poetry Anthology (volume VII: NC), Negative Capability, Split Rock Review, Agave, Poetica Magazine, Synaesthesia, The Baltimore Review, Rose Red Review, and many others.

Bill Brown is the author of eleven poetry collections and was named a Distinguished Teacher in the Arts by The National Foundation for Advancement in the Arts, as well as being a two-time recipient of fellowships in poetry from the Tennessee Arts Commission.

KB Ballentine, a Chattanooga resident, teaches creative writing, theater arts, and literature to high school and college students.

The workshop with be held in the Humanities Building at Chattanooga State on Saturday, January 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (and includes a box lunch, pastry, coffee, tea, and candies). To get more information or to register for the workshop, go to chattanoogawritersguild.org