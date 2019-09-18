YA-Hoo Fest Celebrates Young Readers

Rick Yancey and other well-known YA authors come to town

Chattanooga State Community College’s Writers@Work program, in partnership with the Southern Lit Alliance, is excited to present the second annual YA-hoo Fest, Chattanooga’s only young adult book festival, on September 20-21, 2019.

Featuring Rick Yancey, author of the bestselling The 5th Wave series, and twenty-nine other well-known authors of young adult and middle grade literature, YA-hoo Fest will include a live taping of the podcast, First Draft with Sarah Enni; panel discussions with visiting authors; on-site book sales; author signings; food; local vendors; and live music.

All events will take place on the campus of Chattanooga State Community College, 4501 Amnicola Highway.

The festival will kick off on Friday, September 20, with an exciting new event: an interactive live taping of the critically-renowned podcast, First Draft with Sarah Enni featuring Rick Yancey; Sarah Enni (Tell Me Everything), Cindy Pon (Silver Phoenix; WANT), and Justin Reynolds (Opposite of Always) discussing story-telling, playing games, and answering audience questions.

Since its inception in 2014, First Draft with Sarah Enni has put YA author and host Sarah Enni in conversation with a range of other YA authors, essayists, podcasters, songwriters, and storytellers, including Veronica Roth (Divergent series), Victoria Aveyard (Red Queen series), and many others. Additional information about the First Draft with Sarah Enni can be found at firstdraftpod.com. The live taping will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Chattanooga State Humanities Building. Tickets are only $5, and can be purchased online at yahoofest.org.

The festival will continue on Saturday, September 21, from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., on the Chattanooga State campus. The Saturday events will begin with a keynote session with Jeff Zentner, award-winning author of The Serpent King, Goodbye Days, and Rayne & Delilah’s Midnite Matinee, and will continue with book sales, numerous panel discussions, and several author signings throughout the day.

All Saturday events are free of charge in celebration of young adult and middle grades literature, the authors who write it, and the readers who love it. To register for Saturday’s events, please visit yahoofest.org.

A complete schedule of all events, including full festival lineup and information about visiting authors, can be found at yahoofest.org. YA-hoo Fest can also be found on Instagram as yahoo.fest, on Facebook as YAhooFestChatt, and on Twitter as @YAhooFestival.