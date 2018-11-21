Annual Fall Buying Guide: Trucks

Our car guru takes a look at our favorite four-wheeled vehicles

Our previous 2018 Buyer’s Guides—Electrics and Hybrids; Small Vehicles; and Family Size—were complicated, because there are a lot of cars and SUVs. But the working vehicle scene kind of boils down to, “Don’t buy a Ram no matter what.” Which in part is why the Truck category is a little broader than just “things with a bed;” rather, it’s “things that work.”

Our only criteria is that it must be capable of carrying a substantial amount of heavy, messy cargo; and tow at least 3,000 pounds, the equivalent of a 14-foot flatbed trailer and one-ton load.

Of course, having no criteria other than what we like, we’re free to ignore any of our own standards. And do.

What do you want out of your free alt-weekly? Consistency? We’re at least consistent in our following recommendations of assorted Ford Motor Company products, for some reason.

New Pick: 2018 Nissan Titan, $28,500

If you know this column, you know we’re not fans of Nissans, but occasionally we can’t ignore the value-for-money proposition.

Because they’re second fiddle to the Toyota Tundra, you get more features for less money, and they’re decent trucks, too.

$10,000 under MSRP for a 2018 right now is common. A 390hp 5.6-liter V-8 returning a real-world 13-15 mpg is the standard engine—no gas sipping here! There’s a 5.0-liter Cummins Diesel which hypothetically doesn’t cost any more, but in reality, they start at $40,000.

Heavy-Duty Pick: 1999-2000 Ford F250 & F350 Diesel, $14,000-$19,000

These things are figuratively the bomb. The factory turbocharged and intercooled Power Stroke 7.3-liter Diesel is legendary for both power and reliability and the late ‘99- and 2000-model-year engines got forged connecting rods that Ford cheapened out on afterwards.

Our prices are for a 2WD truck under 100,000 miles but if the truck hasn’t been abused or tuned, don’t be afraid of twice that, or at least a little more.

Cargo Pick: Ford Transit Connect Cargo, $20,000

It’s a box! On wheels! Ok, it can only tow 2,000 pounds, but you can put 1,600 pounds in it and pretty much hose out the rest. Buy the Commercial model and you can get three different engines, including a 1.5-liter Diesel and a CNG/propane 2.5; two different wheelbases, two different rear door styles, and all the electronics you can name.

If you’re buying used, avoid the troublesome pre-2012 models, not that any of the Turkish-built Transit Connects are paragons of reliability. We like them anyway.

Kinda Sporty Pick: 2006-2009 Ford Ranger FX4, $12,000-$16,000

What is this, the Ford Show? Apparently it is, Dave. The FX4 was the off-road package for Ford’s late, lamented compact pickup.

The stout 4.0-liter V-6 was the only engine offered, which is great, but what we’re really interested in is the strong limited slip 31-spline 8.8-inch rear end, upgraded to a Torsen differential in the 2006-’07 Level II, which became standard in the final two years. Techy!

It’s a good powertrain. They were all very well equipped and delightfully pugnacious with their tall stance and butch off-road tires. We prefer manual transmissions but if towing is important to you, the automatic was rated for 5,600 pounds—more than a ton more than the five-speed.

David Traver Adolphus is a freelance automotive researcher who quit his full time job writing about old cars to pursue his lifelong dream of writing about old AND new cars. Follow him on Twitter as @proscriptus.