Getting Into Some Tense Situations

You’re going to get into trouble sometime. Do you know what to do?

For any driver at any time, bad things can happen. Branches and poles just fall down sometimes, animals run out of nowhere, and motorcycles going 90 appear before you can react. Ordinary situations can escalate in seconds and sometimes there’s nothing you can do about it, so it may be up to you to make the best of a bad situation. Having a plan gives you a prepared set of reactions you can turn to when things get unpredictable.

Before you leave home:

Make sure your license is with you, and that your registration and insurance are easy to reach (and current). A AAA membership, at about $8 a month, isn’t a bad idea. Is your phone charged? You might need it, and add your lawyer’s number to your contacts. Take three seconds and walk around your car once to see if you have a flat tire, a big puddle of leaking coolant or a brake light out. Don’t give a police officer an extra excuse to pull you over, and be polite and prepared with your papers out if you are. De-escalation is the idea.

Random traffic stop:

It will happen, probably. Do these steps in this order: Pull over immediately, if it’s not a safe spot the officer will move you down the road. Turn off the car and put on your flashers. Roll down your window. Remove sunglasses if you have them. Do not get out your papers at this time, it could be interpreted as going for a gun or hiding drugs. Place your hands at 10 and 2 on your steering wheel and wait; when the officer comes over, make eye contact. If you were speeding or ran a stop sign it’s not that bad. Be calm, be polite, hope for the best.

You hit someone:

Believe me that I speak from experience. Step 1: Get somewhere safe. If your car can move, move it out of traffic and put it between yourself and oncoming cars. There are innumerable gawker/distracted collisions every day.

Step 2: Don’t incriminate yourself, and be super sorry, even if you’re not. “Oh my god [of your choice] I’m so sorry this happened” should be the first words out of your mouth. The other person is likely to be angry and looking for a confrontation, and your job is to take their leverage away.

Step 3: If it’s possible, don’t involve insurance or police (a controversial and possibly illegal approach that has worked well for me). Is it a fender bender? Maybe it’s worth it for both of you just to walk away. If it’s more than that, take a walk around video and describe everything you see. Walk back down the road and video the approach to the scene. Take photos of their insurance card.

Someone hits you:

Don’t make it personal. In fact, if you can, make it an "it-happens" friendly moment, because it does happen. Follow Steps 1 and 3 above.

Someone is hurt:

Take a deep breath. Be calm, speak calmly and look at the situation. If possible, instruct an uninjured person to call 911, specifically—not “someone call 911,” but “You! Call 911!” If the injured person is not in danger where they are (car on fire, river rising), don’t move them and don’t move their neck or spine.

If you must move them, don’t wiggle their neck around. If they are bleeding more than a little, apply pressure directly to any wounds and keep it there. Keep them warm, they will be going into shock. Be the scene supervisor and don’t expect people to know what to do. Tell them what to do: “You, get me blankets or a tarp or warm clothes. You, ford up a t-shirt for a bandage. You, hold this here.”