Orphan Automotive Deals

Many vehicles that won’t see 2018 are in the bargain bin now

In an average year, 15 or 20 vehicles appear and disappear. Some are market failures that only lasted a few years; others may have been around for a while and are just at the end of their natural lifespan.

They’re not all good, but with some exceptions (like the Viper) they tend to be cheap, since even the freshest of them was probably manufactured many months ago.

As we’ve mentioned in previous years’ editions of Orphan Deals, some of the really unpopular ones may still be hanging around in the spring and available for a song; but if you really want one, the next month or two is your prime hunting. If you need a brand new car at used car prices, put these on your list.

Volkswagen Touareg

Once a relatively affordable and interesting ute, Bratislava, Slovakia’s, finest VW product has ballooned out to a $50,000-plus luxo oddball—thus its imminent demise. Today you find asking prices $10,000 below MSRP and VW is offering 0.9 percent 60-month financing, a clear indication they want them gone.

Buick Verano

At a $21,065 MSRP, The Littlest Buick wasn’t exactly pricey, but now they’re advertised at $15,994 and buick.com shows promotions on the more expensive trims of more than $10,000 off. They crammed a lot of higher-end features onto the bargain Chevy Cruze platform to make the Verano, so if that appeals to you, you’re not going to get more for less.

Hyundai Azera

Another misfit sedan makes the list, this one more substantial than the Buick. If fact, it was Hyundai’s top model until last year, but now this large, handsome $35,000 car is a sad and lonely $25,000 car, brand new. That is an amazing amount of car for the money—you get a 293hp V-6 and a laundry list of safety and luxury features with, again, telltale 0.9 percent financing.

Mitsubishi Lancer

Mitsu’s doing everything it can to stay relevant in the US market, and that means dropping their compact sedan after a 15 year run. They sticker starting at $17,795, but dealers are dropping them like they’re hot to the tune of under $13,000. They also come with one of the best warranties available, with many dealerships even throwing lifetime warranties at them just to get someone to buy them.

Nissan Quest

WIth the end of the Quest line, Nissan is out of the minivan business here, ceding their duties to the recently soft and puffy Pathfinder. There are unsold Quests from 2014 still on lots, albeit not many of them, but there are more 2016s hanging around at $10,000 under invoice. That gives you a $21,000 minivan, which can compete with a Honda Odyssey or Toyota Sienna on features, at a 30 percent discount.

Infiniti QX70

The big, 325hp SUV from Nissan’s luxury brand was a contender in its day, swoopy and curvaceous in the era (2003) of boxy trucks. Once hot selling, it’s become a niche vehicle as smaller crossovers now dominate the market. Limited supply means they haven’t really crashed in price, but the top-trim AWD models can be found far under the $47,650 sticker, although those left are probably loaded up with options.