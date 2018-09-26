The Fall Buying Guide: Small Cars

Our car guy assumes you're not compensating for anything

In Part One last month, I took a look at electrics and hybrids, for the people who like having oceans and an ecosystem and stuff.

Honestly, though, it’s still not a fully developed market. My little town has two electric car charging points, total, and like 35 gas stations. The next charging points are a half hour away, which is 65 percent of an electric car’s range.

If you don’t haul sheets of plywood; have more than one kid; or do live in the city, a small actual car is still your best choice.

Especially today, as you’ll get fantastic mileage and reliability, and lots of them have moved well upscale, Euro-style and offer not just premium infotainment, but leather and wood, if that’s your thing. It’s my thing.

Which is why I don’t drive a small car. But they’re good! I like them!

New Pick: Mazda3 GT Hatchback, $25,000

The top of the line Grand Touring Mazda tops out at a $25,000 MSRP, which gets you 35 mpg, a nine-speaker Bose stereo, torque-vectoring stability control, lane departure and cross traffic alerts, adaptive cruise control, adaptive headlamps...you get the idea.

You can probably get a better small car, but nothing touches the 3’s combination of upscale interior, technology and driving quality for the price.

Used Pick: 2012-2013 Volvo C30, $12,000-$13,000

Sure, you can get small cars cheaper. A Toyota Yaris or Nissan Versa might ruin you emotionally, but it won’t do so financially. The quirky, wonderful three-door hatchy-wagony Volvo, however, is a balm for your soul.

They were also built well, loaded with features, comfortable and great to drive.

Your challenge—should you choose to accept it—is finding one.

Luxury Pick: BMW 230i Coupe Premium, $40,200

I admit, small luxury/luxurious cars are still thin on the ground, as Americans equate size and quality.

But they do exist, and the little (14.5 feet long) 2-series offers Luxury and Premium packages that dress it to the nines. You can also option the base 248hp engine up to 335hp, with or without AWD, and put a six-speed manual in any one of them, which you completely should.

Performance Pick: Subaru BRZ, $25,600 and up

A few years back, Subaru and Toyota (Toyota 86, $26,450) jointly developed a small, RWD performance coupe using Subaru’s flat-four engine.

Selling in microscopic numbers (around 4,100 a year), it’s a throwback to small sports cars built only for the Japanese market in the Seventies and Eighties.

Cheap, small, reliable and tossable, it’s a perfect commuter weapon with enough room for a weekend away.

There are even wee back “seats” which if they won’t hold a human, will certainly hold your dog and extra luggage.

David Traver Adolphus is a freelance automotive researcher who quit his full time job writing about old cars to pursue his lifelong dream of writing about old AND new cars. Follow him on Twitter as @proscriptus.