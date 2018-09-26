The Fall Buying Guide: Small Cars

by

Our car guy assumes you're not compensating for anything

In Part One last month, I took a look at electrics and hybrids, for the people who like having oceans and an ecosystem and stuff. 

Honestly, though, it’s still not a fully developed market. My little town has two electric car charging points, total, and like 35 gas stations. The next charging points are a half hour away, which is 65 percent of an electric car’s range. 

If you don’t haul sheets of plywood; have more than one kid; or do live in the city, a small actual car is still your best choice. 

Especially today, as you’ll get fantastic mileage and reliability, and lots of them have moved well upscale, Euro-style and offer not just premium infotainment, but leather and wood, if that’s your thing. It’s my thing. 

Which is why I don’t drive a small car. But they’re good! I like them!

New Pick: Mazda3 GT Hatchback, $25,000

The top of the line Grand Touring Mazda tops out at a $25,000 MSRP, which gets you 35 mpg, a nine-speaker Bose stereo, torque-vectoring stability control, lane departure and cross traffic alerts, adaptive cruise control, adaptive headlamps...you get the idea. 

You can probably get a better small car, but nothing touches the 3’s combination of upscale interior, technology and driving quality for the price.

Used Pick: 2012-2013 Volvo C30, $12,000-$13,000

Sure, you can get small cars cheaper. A Toyota Yaris or Nissan Versa might ruin you emotionally, but it won’t do so financially. The quirky, wonderful three-door hatchy-wagony Volvo, however, is a balm for your soul. 

They were also built well, loaded with features, comfortable and great to drive. 

Your challenge—should you choose to accept it—is finding one.

Luxury Pick: BMW 230i Coupe Premium, $40,200

I admit, small luxury/luxurious cars are still thin on the ground, as Americans equate size and quality. 

But they do exist, and the little (14.5 feet long) 2-series offers Luxury and Premium packages that dress it to the nines. You can also option the base 248hp engine up to 335hp, with or without AWD, and put a six-speed manual in any one of them, which you completely should.

Performance Pick: Subaru BRZ, $25,600 and up

A few years back, Subaru and Toyota (Toyota 86, $26,450) jointly developed a small, RWD performance coupe using Subaru’s flat-four engine. 

Selling in microscopic numbers (around 4,100 a year), it’s a throwback to small sports cars built only for the Japanese market in the Seventies and Eighties. 

Cheap, small, reliable and tossable, it’s a perfect commuter weapon with enough room for a weekend away. 

There are even wee back “seats” which if they won’t hold a human, will certainly hold your dog and extra luggage.

David Traver Adolphus is a freelance automotive researcher who quit his full time job writing about old cars to pursue his lifelong dream of writing about old AND new cars. Follow him on Twitter as @proscriptus.

by

DI 15.39

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

September 26, 2018

Thursday

September 27, 2018

Friday

September 28, 2018

Saturday

September 29, 2018

Sunday

September 30, 2018

Monday

October 1, 2018

Tuesday

October 2, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours