Unplanned Obsolescence

Trying to engineer reliability can be a rabbit hole

There’s a story about the 1985 Saab 9000. Together with Fiat, Saab developed a modern front-wheel drive platform to be used across brands including Lancia (Thema) and Alfa Romeo (164), the Type 4. The idea was that these weak companies would combine their respective strengths, and save money from economies of scale in manufacturing.

It didn’t work out that way, because a few years later when Italian engineers were in Sweden looking at Saab’s production line, they found to their horror that the Swedes had changed the platform almost beyond recognition. Being the safety company, Saab had reinforced it; being the engineering company, they’d un-taken every shortcut originally made, leaving it with no more than 20 percent parts commonality.

If there’s an opposite of the planned obsolescence that gave us Ford Tempos and Chrysler K-cars, that was it, building a car with engineering specifically intended to make it better in ways that you not only wouldn’t notice as a driver, but in some cases made the driving experience worse (Saab’s safety program added considerable weight to the chassis).

I was thinking about that this morning when I broke the handle off my door. It was below freezing and frozen shut, so I gave it an extra yank and it snapped off in my hand. A plastic fastener had given way, presumably already weakened over the last two years.

Shortly after that, I noticed my mileage: 36,054 miles. My warranty? Three years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first. As one of my friends remarked on Facebook, “Some engineers are high-fiving each other on a perfect design.”

That was more or less my first thought, too: planned obsolescence. This is obviously a high-strain area, surely a metal connector would have made more sense than plastic? Couldn’t you spend another 75¢? It’s really not an unimportant part, because in an accident you can bet a first responder is going to be giving it a yank.

Looking more closely, it’s not that simple. The handle is one molded piece of polycarbonate/polybutylene terephthalate (PC+PBT) engineering plastic, which is a nice tough material, often used for automotive exterior parts, partly because it’s easy to paint.

After poking at it with my Swiss Army knife, what it doesn’t have is much in the way of scratch resistance and crucially, it isn’t reinforced. I can see where it must have begun to fracture, at the site of a small internal flaw; then, without something like glass fiber reinforcement, it spread fast.

PC+PBT can hypothetically be engineered with nanofibers that perform the same way but close examination of the failure shows, if anything, fibers oriented in the same plane as the crack. It was failure waiting to happen.

What was the alternative, then? Engineered plastics are the industry standard and there’s a large infrastructure supporting them. Switching to a metal part, or just replacing the two plastic attachment points with cast metal, is a large undertaking and Mazda sold 15,291 of my 2014 Mazda5s in North America—Canada included.

It’s almost certainly a situation where the sample size is small enough that it doesn’t register as a problem worth fixing, because it’s far cheaper to repair those that fail, rather than designing a new part, assuming there are failures during the warranty period.

Going down the route Saab took is exceptional. They chased problems methodically as far as they could, but it cost them dearly: By 2000, they were acquired by General Motors and by 2012, they were gone. Much of that cost was literal. A base 1986 Saab 9000 cost $4,500 more than I paid for my brand new car, 18 years later, without accounting for inflation.

But at least its handles didn’t fall off.

David Traver Adolphus is a freelance automotive researcher who recently quit his full time job writing about old cars to pursue his lifelong dream of writing about old AND new cars. Follow him on Twitter as @proscriptus.