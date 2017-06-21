Discovering Sophie's Shoppe

A place to find the perfect gift, receive exceptional service, and be inspired

In a white, brick building on the Northshore sits a beautifully curated “shoppe” filled with art, furniture, paper, kitchen accessories and gifts galore.

It’s known as Sophie’s Shoppe and it’s been sitting pretty on the corner of North Market and West Manning since 2005. It started as a booth in a local gallery, but slowly expanded into a chic storefront on the Northshore.

Sophie’s is an upscale, yet affordable shop for all your unique finds. From kitchen accessories by R. Wood Studio in Athens, GA, to custom home sketches by local artist, Nicole Song.

Sophie’s also features beautiful, batik prints by local artist, Andrea Linares Davis. An art collection exclusive to Sophie’s Shoppe. Davis’ batiks are made through a long, detailed process and then framed here in Chattanooga. Original batiks and prints are available.

In addition to the amazing artwork featured at Sophie’s, you will also find fabulous home accessories. From oversized mirrors to decorative pillows, there’s surely something to suit your home at Sophie’s.

Accessories include everything from decadent, wine-scented candles to coffee table books and an array of ceramic vases. Sophie’s also features a “man section” filled with goods that are geared towards the men in your life.

Check out the Sophie’s Shoppe blog (sophiesshoppeblog.com) for articles featuring how to best style a particular space in your house, how to mix the perfect cocktail for any occasion, current fashion trends and more.

The blog for Sophie’s features a mixture of topics and how-to’s that will brighten your life. New blogs are dropped weekly. Along with the blog, Sophie’s Instagram and Facebook page feature the latest finds and current happenings at the shoppe.

Despite new goods coming into the shoppe all the time, customer favorites find an almost permanent residency in the shoppe.

Next time you’re on the Northshore, be sure to drop by! You are bound to find the perfect item to satisfy your shopping soul.

Sophie's Shoppe

Open M-F, 10a-6p, Sat. 10a-5p

401 North Market Street

(423) 756-8711

www.sophiesshoppe.com