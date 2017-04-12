Get Ready For Summer With European Wax Center

Frazier Avenue's European Wax Center outshines the competition

The word “comforting” isn’t something you’d expect to hear from someone who just had a wax, but at European Wax Center on Frazier Avenue, that is the exact word chosen by their clients to describe their experience.

From the waxing to the employees, the entire affair at European Wax Center is a comforting one, with their wax even being called “comfort wax” because it doesn’t adhere to the skin.

Known as “the experts in eyebrows”, European Wax Center employs only the most professional and experienced waxers to care for their clientele, with some having as much as 15 years’ experience.

“Our clients receive personal service from personal people,” says owner Christine Helms. “Our employees build a relationship with the client, find out their needs, and make sure to give them the greatest waxing or facial experience they’ve ever had.”New clients will have a detailed consultation with an employee to discuss what it is that would best suit their needs as well as eliminate any doubt they may have about the waxing process. It’s one of the many reasons that the Frazier Avenue European Wax Center is the highest review rated European Wax Franchise in the network—that’s over 600 European Wax Centers that the Frazier location beat out.

The employees at European Wax take their jobs very seriously, cleaning especially—another reason they’re so highly rated. Each room is cleaned after every guest, deep cleaned at the end of the day, and super deep cleaned three days a week.

There’s nothing scarier than feeling like your personal business is about to be handled in an unclean environment so European Wax makes sure that not only is your visit free of worry concerning cleanliness, but free of worry on all fronts.

Back to that “comfort wax” you’re surely wondering about. It’s soothing in the fact that it adheres only to hair and not skin thanks to the wax itself and the prepping process that leads up to the wax. First comes the cleansing of the area to be waxed to remove dirt and oils.

Second is the pre-wax oil that creates a protective barrier between the skin and the wax. Third comes the application of the comfort blend wax and removal. There are no strips needed to remove this wax as it hardens and becomes a strip in itself. And to top off the process, product will be applied depending on the wax or the facial—yes they do facials too—you received.

Any product used on you during your wax or facial can be purchased in the storefront, filled with shelves of wonder that you’d be hard pressed not to browse (and take something home with you.) Their best seller is the “Smooth Me” ingrown hair serum. Use it after your wax for flawless skin, or use it after shaving at home. The bottle will last you about eight to ten months, and the minute they restock the shelves with it, it’s nearly sold out again so be on the lookout!

Their lines of body polishes are to die for and so is their brow line. If you’re a first time female guest, experience an underarm, bikini line, or eyebrow wax for free. For the men, a complimentary ear, nose, or brow wax. Get an eyebrow wax on your lunch break without anyone at the office knowing as the employees use their brow line powder and liner to fill in your eyebrows and get you ready to go once again, fabulous as ever.

Ask about their ‘wax passes’ program which could save your 25 to 35 percent. It’s an experience you will want to indulge in time and time again, and you’ll be welcomed back every time with a smile.

European Wax Center

M-F, 9a-8p, Sat. 9a-6p , Sun. 11a-4p

345 Frazier Ave #101

(423) 785-8000

www.waxcenter.com