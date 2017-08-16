Framewrights Custom Framing: providing three decades of quality custom framing for art lovers

Family portraits, certificates of achievement, cherished memorabilia. What’s the best way to save the memories of your baby’s christening or display that university diploma on the wall? Having it framed, of course. Whether you need something framed or shadowboxed, the only place to visit is Framewrights.

Located in the Southern Saddlery building off Broad Street as of 2010, Framewrights has been offering customers the chance to properly display memories, diplomas, photos, art, and so much more since 1984. The pride and passion of Framewrights’ employees consistently produce marvelously framed works that are brightening homes and businesses all over the Scenic City.

With a frame to match every style and color preference, you’ll be hard pressed on making a decision with so many beautiful framing options hung on the walls throughout the shop. Colors range from creamy neutral hues and shimmery silvers to brightly colored frames or classic gold, there’s something to delight every customer’s palette.

And then comes the choice of style. Do you want something modern and eclectic to suit your downtown pad? Or are you more traditional, interested in hand-carved, ornate framing? No matter your style, owner Frank Shepard will help you choose your perfect match.

“An important part of being a local, custom framing shop is building relationships with our customers,” says Shepard, who has spent half his life working at Framewrights, starting when he was just sixteen years old. “You get a better level of service and quality from a locally-owned, small business.”

To start your process, bring your piece you’d like framed in for a quote. Frank or an associate can help you choose from the assortment of frames.

If you know what style or color you’d like, they will take your recommendation along with their knowledge of the wide variety of options and select a handful of samples from which to start. If the first samples don’t work, there are plenty more to select from until you find exactly what you’re looking for.

Along with their astounding selection of frames comes the beauty of a wide price range. Whether you’re on a budget or going all out on a prized piece of art, Framewrights can find a framing option to suit any budget. Compared to craft store framing jobs, framed works leaving Framewrights have an extended lifespan due to the materials used and personal touch.

Framing with Framewrights means you’re getting more out of the job as well as supporting a local business who genuinely cares that your memories are properly presented.

“Our goal is for every job that leaves to be perfect, but we’re human,” says Shepard. “If there are any issues, we’ll make it right as quickly as possible. We want our customers to be happy with our work.”

So whether it’s a university diploma, cherished photographs you’ve collaged, or even something as offbeat as shadowboxing a set of golf clubs, Framewrights is the place. Not sure of what to do with your sweet baby’s christening gown? Shadowbox it and hang it in their room, or better yet, hang it in yours to be reminded of the beautiful day.

Perhaps you have an artist in the family who bestows beautiful paintings on you every year at Christmastime; frame it and hang it in the house (or at least hang it up whenever said “artist” is stopping by. At least you’ll know the frame is a work of art.)

The things that are important to you should be displayed and admired, not left in the spare bedroom with the thought, “I’ll get that framed someday.” Be proud of your memories, accomplishments, artwork and have it framed by the careful, conscientious hands at Framewrights.

And don’t forget to give a little pet to the sweet Framewrights mascot, Luna the kitty.

Framewrights Custom Framing

Open Tues-Fri, 10am-6pm

3069 Broad Street

(423) 634-0677

facebook.com/framewrights