Go Forth And Conquest!

Obstacle courses are a great way to improve physical and mental health

When was the last time you moved through your world-space with ease, comfort and confidence? Do you just trudge along from points A, B, and C or do you dominate your daily waypoints with ferocity and gusto like some modern day urban warrior?

The truth that physical fitness improves quality of life for the human body is becoming more and more prevalent these days. But the same old workout grinds can have detrimental and often times negative effects on the body and mind.

Sure you could possibly bench press a Buick but could you see yourself scaling 8 ft. walls covered in mud and sludge with a deft leap? Or powering through insane monkey bars with the keen agility of a super stealth ninja? Do you gaze longingly at your friends on Facebook tackling tough obstacle races and winning medals while you stare at your computer screen saying: someday?

My friends, I’m here to tell you that someday has arrived and it resides on the South Side and it’s big, mean, and covered in razor wire! Well the logo is anyway.Conquest Obstacle Gym has raised its glorious training banner here in the Scenic City and owners Lara and Marc Baker have the chops to chisel the greatness into anyone who seeks it. An experience I undertook with just a 15-minute demo session which rendered me sweaty and begging for more.

I’m no slouch when it comes to working out; I’ve frequented local gyms and CrossFit arenas since my days as a Marine. So full disclosure: I came to Conquest a wee bit cocky and left three hours later feeling humbled but exhilarated.

There is something about scaling walls and climbing ropes that bring about certain levels of excitement and mental agility, these activities have become very popular with the rise of Tough Mudder and Spartan Races respectfully. These courses are physically and mentally demanding but find their roots deep in military training traditions that have weathered the test of time.

It’s understood by anyone who stepped foot on any training depot that obstacle courses quickly sorted those who have what it takes from those who required more conditioning. Obstacle or confidence courses are great equalizers but also serve as amazing all around fitness arenas.

Owner Marc Baker boasts an esteemed military career as an Army Ranger but prior to that he was an endurance trainer for triathletes. The no-nonsense and straight forward combat vet has built a fully modular fitness course that keeps pace with current obstacle race trends to ensure his students get the real deal experience of what the current year courses will consist of.

With the ability to adjust the courses to various fitness levels and experience Conquest Obstacle Gym can and will tailor fit the workouts to the individual. What you will find here is tried and true military know-how mixed with a tenacious drive for goal achievement unparalleled in many civilian training environments today.

I attribute this tenacity to owner and trainer Lara Baker who brings her obstacle race experience to the forefront with super human drive. She broke me down shotgun style but kept me focused and motivated through the entire workout which put me up against the clock and my own determination.

This was only the circuit workout phase which comprised of super durable sand bags and medicine balls. Equipment designed to take a pounding while keeping the toes and joints safe from injury. Lara kept close watch on form and technique ensuring I didn’t require a wheelchair home, thankfully I didn’t.

Conquest Obstacle Gym desires to promote individual and group fitness through fully functional and practical workout regimens. No gimmicks, no judgments, and no members’ only mentality. Just you and your will to succeed.

Lara and Marc will get you primed and pumped to dominate not only the insidious challenges that await you on a course but also will make you feel like you can tackle anything life throws your way.

There is nothing like crushing a new course time to make you feel ten-feet tall and bullet proof. And first responders get a nice 10 percent discount to keep them in heroic shape for the obstacles they face from the day to day.

So if you are looking to get prepared for the next obstacle race or build up to tackle your very first one, come to the grand opening this Friday of Conquest Obstacle Gym and get your Fierce on!

Conquest Obstacle Gym

Grand Opening Friday, 6am-7pm

1802 Washington Street

(423) 718-4108

www.conquestobstacle.com