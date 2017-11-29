Irma Marie Designer Apparel

Eclectic apparel and fun fashion for all ages in East Brainerd

There’s something about having someone else style your wardrobe that can give you the confidence to try something a little different. At Irma Marie, a luxurious boutique style retailer, you’ll be treated like a queen, walking in with a need for new clothes and walking out with newfound confidence and style that will surely turn heads.

“I advertise in publications, but word of mouth is the best advertisement,” says owner Janet Miller. “There’s no better feeling than a new customer walking in and telling me they saw a friend of theirs wearing something from our store that they just loved.”

Janet knows a thing or thirty about style having grown up learning about fashion from her seamstress aunt and mother, after which the store is named. As it was for her aunt and mother, for Irma Marie, it’s all about the fit. Finding what style of clothing best fits you physically as well as fits your personality.

Fashion is a confidence-conscious industry. You wear what makes you feel good or look good. You wear what best describes you as an individual, but if you feel like your wardrobe is constantly more of the same old same old, let Irma Marie give you a hand.

“We want our customers to leave with something that makes them happy, but we also want them to leave in something that will look amazing on them,” says Miller. With an honest, no nonsense approach to styling their customers, Irma Marie is the perfect place to step out of your comfort zone and find a new style to make all your own.

Janet herself or one of her stylish employees will point you in the right direction if you’re unsure of what you’d like. Or pick what you feel comfortable with, try it on, and allow them to build off your ideas.

With customers ranging in age from 16-70, Irma Marie’s employees are very conscious of styling customers age appropriately. The girls have an honest approach to styling as well, giving you honest feedback on whether or not the piece works for you.

Maybe the color is off, or the fit isn’t quite right, but there’s nothing worse than employees who want nothing more than to make a sale, even if that means telling you something looks great when it clearly does not.

Returning customers will find that the luxury doesn’t stop at the racks of fine clothing. Headed over to try some new pieces? Returning customers can call ahead and have the girls start a room for them based off what they’ll think you’ll like.

Irma Marie carries it all. From shoes and accessories to coats, jeans, and blouses of all kinds. And as is to be expected at a boutique, there are a variety of sizes in a few styles. More than the quantity of items, it’s about the quality. And with brands like Parker, Frye, Amanda Uprichard, Johnny Was, Chocolat Blu, Citizens of Humanity and so many more, you know the quality is top shelf.

With the holidays looming and deals galore, Irma Marie is the place to pick up the perfect Christmas gift. Keep an eye on their Facebook and Instagram pages for updates, but expect to discover some beautiful finds with their 12 Days of Christmas.

Irma Marie Designer Apparel

Mon-Fri: 10am-6pm, Sat: 10am-5pm

1309 Panorama Dr. #109

(423) 710-8376

www.irmamarie.com