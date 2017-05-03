The Spice & Tea Exchange 

Offering the finest herbs, spices, teas, exotic rices, sea salts and more

As The Pulse has noted on many occasions, Chattanooga features some very unique shops and restaurants. A newcomer specializing in spices, salts, peppers, sugars and teas popped up on Gunbarrel last September and will be your new go-to for loose leaf teas, custom blended spices and rubs, and so much more.

Owners Mike and Diane Tobin have opened a passion project that is certainly going to spice up your kitchen! Spices in every color line the wall of shelves to your right, from deep reds to pale oranges, each glass container filled with varying aromas of rich seasonings. All spices are custom blended in the shop to create something truly unique and so much more than just a store-bought spice.

“We’re your neighbors, and we want to help you create a wonderful cup of tea or delicious dish for dinner,” says Diane.The custom spice wall features everything from Bloody Mary and popcorn seasoning, to fish and steak rubs. But their number one blend, Tuscany, is truly to die for. The perfect blend for grilled chicken? Tuscany. For a to-die-for bowl of tomato soup? Tuscany. For a delicious seasoning on pasta? Of course, Tuscany. It’s a blend you genuinely can’t go wrong with and will certainly spice up your weeknight dinners.

Do you pride yourself in your own personal spice blends?

“We can custom blend spices you already use in your recipes, and kick them up a notch,” says Diane. Spice and Tea Exchange can help you take the simplest of dishes and make them five star. And with their custom blending, you’ll know that you’re getting a quality product without preservatives or additives. All spices that can be purchased in the store list the ingredients on the back of the packet, and not one filler will be found on any ingredient list.

Only the finest and simplest components make up the incredible selection of spices, teas, sugars, and salts The Spice and Tea Exchange offers. Unsure of what to make for dinner tonight? Check out one of their recipe cards for a little inspiration!

And as for tea, prepare yourself for a wall of wonder.

“We offer loose leaf teas, not baggies,” says Assistant Manager and daughter to the Tobins, Mary Tobin. “Black, green, and herbal are our choices. And the Blood Orange Smoothie is a favorite of mine and our guests. It smells and tastes like an Orange Creamsicle.”

A tea expert it seems, Mary can guide you on your journey to the perfect cup. If you’ve been drinking tea produced from pouring hot water over tea bags filled with tea leaf dust, you haven’t enjoyed a worthy cup.

Brewing loose leaf teas steeps a more flavorful cup, but if you’re feeling a little overwhelmed at the idea of learning to brew your own loose leaf, fear not because “Tea School”, a one hour closed door event, is offered every Sunday. Call ahead to make a reservation for the 12-1 slot, 1-2, or 6-7 and enjoy the privacy of learning the subtle art that is brewing a wonderful cup of tea. They’ll provide you with the skills and tools needed to confidently recreate your perfect cup at home.

Beyond the savory spices and teas, flavor infused sugars are offered as well. Fruity flavors such as blueberry, lemon, and raspberry. Fun flavors such as ginger, apple cinnamon crisp, or salted caramel. Their vanilla sugar is made right here in the store by blending fine Madagascar vanilla beans with organic turbinado sugar.

It makes for an organically flavored sweetener that would be the perfect addition to a cup of coffee or any vanilla flavored baking ventures. Try sprinkling some flavor sugars on sliced apples or other fruits for a great afternoon treat the kids will love!

At Spice and Tea Exchange, you’ll be whisked away into culinary adventures you never imagined possible, all washed down with a cup of warm, homebrewed tea.

[An inside scoop: Ask for the Glorious Creme Blend. It’s a speciality blend of Diane’s own creation and not available on shelves!]

The Spice & Tea Exchange

Open M-S, 10a-9p, Sun. 1p-6p

2115 Gunbarrel Road

(423) 826-7707

www.spiceandtea.com