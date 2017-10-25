Tickling The Ivories At Summitt Pianos

Chattanooga's premier dealer for pianos brings the music to you

We may not have a Rolls-Royce dealership in Chattanooga, but if you’re a musician with a love for finely crafted ivories, we have the Rolls-Royce of piano dealerships at your fingertips.

Summitt Pianos, an institution that has been centered in Chattanooga for decades upon decades, is the area’s authorized Steinway and Sons dealer for good reason.

“This business is a continuation of Lansford Pianos, which was located on Cherry Street downtown for over ninety-eight years,” says store manager Buddy Shirk. “Lansford was the oldest Baldwin dealer in the nation and we sold the area’s one millionth Baldwin piano at that location.”

Their passion for some of the finest musical instruments to ever be crafted has not let up a bit since Ted Summitt’s overtaking of his father’s business. After his father’s retirement in 2008, Summitt Pianos opened under its new name in January of 2009 and continues to hold in high regard the luxury of owning one of their beautiful pianos.

“Steinways take over a year to complete from start to finish,” says Shirk. “98 percent of the world’s concert artist’s choose to perform on a Steinway and it’s not easy to become a Steinway artist. You have to fill out applications that touch three different continents, you must have published music.”

It’s not as simple as sitting behind a Steinway and beginning to play, and neither is choosing the right piano for your talents, future, or pleasure.

At Summitt Pianos, you’ll find the pick of the litter depending on what you’re looking for. Acoustic pianos to digital pianos and keyboards, even organs grace the showroom floor, although with a button or two more.

Once you’ve picked your perfect companion in song, there is an expansive selection of scale books to practice with ranging from elementary knowledge to expert. Surely the idea of lugging that piano home didn’t really factor into your purchase, and that’s quite alright seeing as Summitt Piano’s owner Ted Summitt also owns two moving companies: Piano Movers Plus and Choo Choo Movers.

“Household moving, pianos, safes, hot tubs, whatever you need moved, we can move it,” says Summitt. They deliver locally, short haul, long haul, nationwide, and worldwide, if you need something moved, they’ve got you covered. One less thing to worry about, right?

“We’ve been moving pianos for as long as I can remember, and moving hard to move items since about ‘96,” says Summitt. “Before I took over it was just a crew of guys who moved pianos. Now we do it all.”

They’ve shipped pianos to Switzerland, Brazil, the US Virgin Islands and many more places around the globe. Most recently, and locally, Southern Adventist became the area’s 100th All Steinway school and St. Nicholas became Tennessee’s first Steinway K-12 School, a huge feat for the future of our local musicians.

“Going to an All Steinway school ensures a child’s future in music,” says Shirk who has over forty years of piano and organ experience, is on the advisory board of Jazzanooga, and is the Second Chair Vice President of the Chattanooga Music Club. If anyone knows anything about a future in music, it’s him.

If you need a little direction on the best pianos money can buy, Summitt Pianos is the place to ask and will surely find you a match made in a perfect harmony. From Steinway & Sons to Essex and Boston, designed by Steinway, you’re going to find something to tickle your ivories.

Summitt Pianos

See website for hours

6209 Lee Highway

(423) 499-0600

www.summittpianos.com