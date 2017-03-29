Where Knowledge & Quality Matter

The Rug Rack on the Southside features rugs and so much more

If you’ve been to The Rug Rack, you’d assume you know what they have to offer: rugs, home décor, etc. But when you hear they sell mattresses surely you think, “You’re selling what? Mattresses?” Hard to believe, but yes indeed, the same Rug Rack that has been helping customers place beautiful area rugs from oriental to modern in their homes for 17 years sells mattresses, too.

Selling quality products in the form of area rugs and home décor has been a strict priority for The Rug Rack for nearly two decades, with their mantra being, “Where Knowledge and Quality Matter.” This makes for a perfect marriage between The Rug Rack & Home Décor and the MLily mattress brand.

Being located on the Southside where residential building is booming has led us to realize a need facing new home owners: a place to purchase foundation bedding, mattresses to be exact, with ease. Customers will be able to visit our store, test out a mattress, purchase it, and be on their way home in a relatively short period of time—provided stock is available “in house,” just like our area rugs.

If not, then a short wait time of 3-4 days is all that is needed to get the product to the customer. Unlike online purchasing, there will be no guesswork. Having been around the block more than once with customers who had bad experiences with rug purchases online, the same idea of being able to come into our store, lie down on a new, fluffy mattress, and feel the comfort will take the guesswork out of it.

Don’t think of us as an unconventional place to sell mattresses because the store is more upscale than your typical mattress store. Think of it as a place to go for a quality purchase by knowledgeable people in a trendy “homelike” surrounding.

Much like rolling up a rug and taking it home, the memory foam mattresses will ship to us and the customer rolled, contained in plastic, and boxed. Customers will be able load it up and go! We hope it won’t take long to build up our inventory, however as mentioned above the short ship time has become a way of life for most of us.

For those who haven’t shopped with us and experienced our vast array of offerings, put us on your to-do list and come in and see our area rugs and pillows, small accent furniture, tabletop décor, mattresses, and more.

One can’t deny the value of seeing in person the wonderful colors and qualities of our hand-knotted rugs, Italian linen custom bedding, unique lamps and now, the softness and coolness of our mattresses.

Our 17 years of preparation and opportunity has brought with it a future as a MLily mattress distributor. Something that we are beyond excited about because it means we will be able to offer more to our Southside neighbors, friends and residents.

As we like to say in the South, “Stop in and say hello.”

The Rug Rack & Home Decor

Open M-F, 10a-6p, Sat. 10a-4p

301 W. 25th Street

(423) 267-7847

www.therugrack.com