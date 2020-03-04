Aliens, Spirits, And Butt Kicking

Three anticipated games that will draw you back into their worlds

I’ve said it once before that 2020 would be a big year for videogames. As we round the seasonal corner of shedding off the chaos that is Chattanooga Winters and suit up for the chaos that is Chattanooga Spring, we look forward to a few epic releases dropping on our hands for this month.

I’ve had these Monster March releases smoldering on my calendar for quite some time and it looks like they are prime to set all my dollars ablaze.

These are three of my “must-get” videogames for March. And be mindful, they’re coming in hot!

Half-life:Alyx

Valve Software has a way of playing with gamer’s emotions. Their games have a cultural relevance that seems to transcend time and space. Not to say that everything they produce is gamer gold but it sure comes close most of the time. Their latest foray into the mysterious Half-Life universe will be a prequel to Half-Life 2 which was released sixteen years ago. Half-Life redefined the FPS genre in almost every way.

Physics based puzzle mechanics, unique storytelling, and a unique fictional setting. It brought a lot to the table in terms of gaming longevity. Even spawning instant classics like Portal and Portal 2 which, yet again, redefined how videogames could push the boundaries of storytelling and playability.

Although the main story has been in stasis, Valve is looking to bring us back into the Half-Life world and right into the eyes of titular character Alyx Vance. In Half-life 2, she is the leader of the resistance against the occupying aliens known as The Combine. This will be a VR only port that brings players into a story before the events of Half-life 2.

It’s dubious if this app will be Valve’s new chapter of defining what VR-based games can do for the industry but given their track record, it’s possible. For gamers who bought into VR early this may be the next stage in your gaming investment for those on the fence this may be the one to lure you in.

From what I’ve seen it looks to be all the best things from Half-Life universe in a fully interactive game.

It’s definitely a glorious reason to take the fight back to the alien oppressors with a more hands-on approach.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

A cult favorite is finally gracing us with a much-anticipated sequel soon to awaken March 11th. Ori is the ultra-cute forest spirit that relied on players’ quick reflexes and introspective wonder to guide it through horrific dangers and platforming puzzles.

Moon Studios created a wonderful metroidvania that oozes with whimsical art and subtle lore that pulsates with immense heart and soul. Will of the Wisps will expand on the unique world of Ori and bring in a whole new cast of characters to love and protect.

This sequel will have more locations to visit and more expansive wonders to visually and audibly feast upon. If there is any one game that promises to deliver challenging gameplay with a potent ethereal beauty, it’s definitely Ori. This time the adventure appears to be bigger and bolder, so look for this glowing wonder on Xbox Marketplace and PC.

Doom Eternal

Arguably the triple-A behemoth sure to melt memory cards and console controllers is the sequel to the 2016 version of metal rocking, demon stomping, gib fest extraordinaire.

The Doom franchise has seen some crazy reboots and updates since its birth twenty-seven years ago. Some were hit-or-miss but Doom has maintained relevant throughout its near three-decade existence.