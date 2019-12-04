Be A Savage Game Hero This Year

Support nonprofits that take gamer charity to the next level

The big box Christmas releases popped early in a blaze of fire and glory that has my eyeballs rolling and my thumbs raw. With titles like Death Stranding, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, The Outer Worlds, and Borderlands 3 you’re going to be plenty busy; I know I have.

There shouldn’t be any question as to what games will be neatly placed under the tree, heck, go online and take a gander for yourself. This year was glorious for both triple A and indie games raising the bar while simultaneously emptying wallets.

But I’d like to shamelessly use my platform to share with you, my comrades of thumb sticks and fellow delvers of the DLC, opportunities where you can give back this holiday season. As gamers, we’ve banded together to topple industry standards, rallied to help out developers facing cut-throat markets and rampant corporate greed.

Gamers of both table-tops and video screens across the world have united under common goals of righteousness. As we collectively watch the sun settle on a fantastic year of gaming, I’d like to tell you about organizations that have triumphed to make life better for those in need.

These organizations have planted seeds years ago and now have taken root into gaming culture. Even our Children’s Hospital at Erlanger has been supported by some of these great gamers with the biggest hearts right here in the area.

The AbleGamers Foundation is a nonprofit out of Charles Town, West Virginia that provides people with disabilities a means to get their game-on with adaptive technologies and custom gaming setups. The mission of AbleGamers is to create opportunities that enable play, in order to combat social isolation, foster inclusive communities, and improve the quality of life for people with disabilities. The organization has fifty years experience in providing adaptable gaming setups for various disabilities.

If you want to have some faith restored in humanity just go to their site at ablegamers.org and read their stories and check their photos. Fair warning: have tissues ready. I’ve seen what amazing things some local makers can do when they get together for a righteous cause. I encourage anyone with the means and passion to look Ablegamers up and see how they can contribute.

The technology that has come about from making video games accessible to everyone has really inspired some marvelous leaps that may contribute to great advances in the future. Its technological advancement driven by altruism, and that’s something we all can appreciate.

There are children fighting for their lives right now in hospitals you’ve probably never heard of, in places you’ve probably never been. These little warriors and their parents are fighting against insurmountable odds that most of us cannot fathom. The lives of these little warriors endure the constant barrage of tests, connections to medical equipment and rigorous treatment routines.

Charities like GameChanger offer a means to allow these child fighters to temporarily escape their isolation and help ease their minds through their treatments with gaming. GameChanger connects everyone from big tech businesses, game developers, and average joes to support through donations of dated, new or used games and gaming equipment. GameChanger will arrange pickup at your home or place of business if you have dated PCs or other gaming items or swag eating up precious space.

Go online at gamechangercharity.org the next time you’re thinking of making a Gamestop-drop or just to make room for that post-Cyber Monday purchase. Sure a few dimes from a McKay’s trade in sounds tempting but knowing that your dusty copy of Borderlands is out there helping young warriors rest is a feeling that’s better than any two-bit trade-in any day.

If you’re more of an entertainer and exhibitionist I recommend putting that Twitch content to work through Extralife. Extralife has a local team that raises money for our local children’s hospital through gaming events. Extralife also isn’t just limited to videogames, so break out that webcam and get to broadcasting your D&D campaigns for a noble cause.

The easy how-to and why-for can be found at extra-life.org and will get you plugged into the larger gaming fundraiser community across the nation.

Maybe between tallying up your kill/death ratios consider throwing a little love out there with a charity or two. Do something righteous while simultaneously mowing down the undead or vanquishing demonic hordes. We as gamers can and do help the real world, heck, we’ve been practicing for it for most of our lives.

When not vaporizing zombies or leading space marines as a mousepad Mattis, Brandon Watson is making gourmet pancakes and promoting local artists.