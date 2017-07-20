Fun Is Just A Hand Toss Away

Our gaming guru offers up a tale of two games, batteries not required

Howdy gamers! I’m writing to you from the sun scorched plains of West Texas. That’s right, I’m a reverse Volunteer and semi-proud native of the “everything is bigger here” state. Summer is fading quickly and let’s face it, your thumbs could use a vacation from the endless bombardment of discount game sales and your social skills are getting as pale as your complexion.

But never fear, I have two outside games that will keep the hand-eye skills razor sharp and alleviate some of that social anxiety borne from the over consumption of pixels. If you’re ever in Texas and encounter groups of men and women huddled up with extended measuring tapes and shaking their heads in disappointment, it’s not what you may think and you should get your mind out of the gutter. What you are probably witnessing is a tense match of Washers.

Washers is a toss game enjoyed by the most analytical and argumentative minds, well maybe the most argumentative. It’s basically horseshoes with a lot of measurements and occasional fisticuffs. This favorite yard game requires two cups or PVC couplers four inches in diameter placed in the center of sand filled boxes spaced 25 feet away.

The object of Washers is to get your washers into the center cup for three points washers that fall into the pit closest to the cup are one point and anything landing outside of the box is zero. Washers closer to the cup count for points and the first team or player to reach 21 wins.

Keep in mind that playing this in any official capacity requires an intricate measuring device for scoring. Anything from an 1/8 inch difference in distance to the cup could make or break your game. Special rules allow for opposing players to knock out washers or cover washers, if your opponent covers your washer with theirs they negate your points.

Experience may vary depending on the environment but out West the rules are rigidly enforced by a strange code of honor that is tough to translate into a coherent format on the game’s official website, but official rules are there for all to learn to get a game going.

Suffice it to say that Washers is an amazing yard game that combines tactile skill with some basic carpentry knowledge and if you have acute OCD tendencies you may want to consult your doctor to see if Washers is right for you.

Moving to the Southeast has introduced me to a whole new level of experiences and cultural institutions that still enthrall me after a near decade of living there. Mustard and Vinegar BBQ dressing still perplexes me in profound ways.

But outside of the culinary fare, I was first introduced to the pub favorite game of Cornhole in the Carolinas. Yes, this infantile snicker inducing game named Cornhole is referred to in Texas as “the beanbag toss”, yeah with a name like that you can see why it’s not really a thing out here.

Cornhole like Washers has its origins steeped in mythical obscurity possibly dating back to 14th century Europe. This game is played very similar to Washers with the same point goal to 21. The major difference is that Cornhole is not played with hard steel projectiles and requires no tape measure holstered to your hip.

Players take turns pitching bean filled bags with the goal of scoring points by of course getting it in the hole or keeping their colored bags on the board. What I love about Cornhole is that you can play this game virtually anywhere, no basic carpentry certification required and the entire family can get in on it.

I believe that every tap house in Chattanooga keeps a Cornhole kit available. I prefer places like Southside Social who keep their Cornhole boards right out front for a friendly match with friends or soon-to-be friends about every night. Easy to set up, easy to learn, difficult to master.

Like other toss games each individual develops their own technique and style to the game and the American Cornhole Association has a website dedicated to offering official rules and tournament locations throughout the country.

It’s perfectly okay to unplug and rejoin society from your latest achievement hoarding conquests. So get up and see what the cool kids are doing outside for a change you may be pleasantly surprised at what you find.

When not vaporizing zombies or leading space marines as a mousepad Mattis, Brandon Watson is making gourmet pancakes and promoting local artists.