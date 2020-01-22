Gamers Will Be Roaming The Streets

Massive virtual murder mystery game comes to Chattanooga

The second Saturday in February you may see groups of random folks looking like they stepped out of a Sir Arthur Conan Doyle novel or the Great Gatsby being led around town by their cell phones. I can assure you that these strange folks will be dressed in all sorts of ways and wandering around the Scenic City looking for all sorts of clues.

Clues to what you may ask? A mystery, well a virtual murder mystery set in the roaring twenties (the first one, not this one). But before I tell you more, I need you to ask yourself these questions:

Do you fancy yourself as a slick super sleuth who can crack codes or solve riddles?

Do you think yourself a hotshot-shamus who can figure out who-done-it before anyone else?

Have you the skills and preternatural abilities to go beyond-the-board and step into an augmented reality detective game?

If you’ve answered yes to one or all of these then I believe this game would be right up your nondescript alley. The game is Sneaky Finders: a virtual self-guided city-wide adventure and/or outrageous optional costume party. Sneaky Finders is the 1920’s themed murder mystery brought to us by our favorite cousins across the pond in the UK, CluedUpp Games.

CluedUpp Games is a slick gaming company that specializes in creating altered reality games right in the backyards of many metropolitan areas. CluedUpp Games operates in thirty-eight countries and offers interactive adventures to have with friends, family, or colleagues alike. The self-guided approach to outside gaming can be both thrilling and a little daunting.

Essentially you are buying access to a game that exists parallel to our own reality with you and your device the only means of interaction into this fictional world. No tour guides or actors, just you, your team and your wits, oh and your wireless devices.

For the price of one ticket, a team of two to six amateur detectives will be given start locations and then set loose to explore. Backstory content, virtual witnesses and augmented locations will overlay on Chattanooga’s geography through advanced GPS technology. Anyone familiar with Pokémon Go or geocaching will feel right at home with this type of gaming.

It has been noted by past participants, Sneaky Finders incorporates much of the local geography with landmarks serving as clue and riddle locations. It’s a fantastic way to get out on a Saturday and explore the city with your buds or with the one-hundred other random people possibly snooping around your beat.

Feel free to team up or challenge others to see who can solve the mystery first. There is a time limit when the game ends, usually around sunset, and the winning teams get ranked on the leaderboards. Also don’t be afraid to snatch up a stranger to help you get through some tough riddles. You’d be surprised at what random useless information a passerby knows. To be clear you only need one person with access to the app in order to play the game.

Also, be aware that the CluedUpp game app is a battery eater so be sure to pack portable charge packs or feel free to stop by any of the local shops on your adventure to recharge and regroup. I’m not sure where Sneaky Finders will be taking players but I’m sure it’s going to be through some of our best spots.

Added bonus to those participants who decide to suit up for detective adventures, which by order of CluedUpp Games allows you to send them photos to share with the world. Now, I’m not saying that I should be on the lookout for a team of Dr. WHO’s or Sleuthing Storm Troopers running around like a bunch of Sherlocks but my hope is that Chattanooga will be Chattanooga about the entire thing and get really weird with it. Fingers crossed on a pack of Detective Pikachu roaming around the Aquarium asking strangers for directions. If you get suited up for the game, you have my permission to tag your photos via Instagram at chattanoogapulse.

Sneaky Finders will kick off the entire day on February eighth at a location that won’t be disclosed to the public. You have to buy the ticket in order to enjoy the ride and they are going fast so go to their site at cluedupp.com. Get your team together and come out to show Chattanooga who’s top sleuth.

When not vaporizing zombies or leading space marines as a mousepad Mattis, Brandon Watson is making gourmet pancakes and promoting local artists.