Getting The Taste Of The Race

Finding thrills and nostalgia with an overlooked videogame genre

I’m going to let you in on a dark secret about my past: racing is in my blood. I came of age on the West Texas dirt tracks way off in the coyote brush amidst the stadium lighted islands that float far out in oil-field country. The roar of large block engines and the taste of exhaust, red alcohol, and dust have burned in my mouth as far back as I remember.

NASCAR was a common thing on TV, derelict racing relics of various builds and models rusted in glorified rows in the yard of my childhood home. Some kids had swing sets and sandboxes, but my brother and I had a family salvage yard. Though I never had the nerve to strap into my birthright, my brother did and before his sixteenth birthday became the youngest dirt track legend of Tom Green County.

A celebrity status that still haunts him 19 years later. Where I come from, folks are slow to forget, especially when a gangly kid with the number 6 and 7/8 in a red and white Pontiac runs laps around the older competition for that checkered flag.

I admit that I overlook racing games in favor of more cerebral or science fiction flavors but what next-gen technology has done for these games has honestly blown me away and I’m happy to report on a few of my favorites you should try if you haven’t already.

Codemasters Dirt Rally

This nifty racing sim hit the PC around 2015 but still holds up almost two years later with impressive graphics and sound. Let me tell you that the rumble of the engine, squeal of brakes, and the crunch of iced gravel really pulls you in.

I really like the cross-country time trials through some of the most gorgeous digital landscapes Codemasters put together and with your faithful spotter giving you navigation data you really feel like you’re trying to survive the courses. Now there is a recent addition called Dirt 4 which greatly fleshes out a career mode if you care about such things. Keep this in mind however: Dirt Rally is more of a sim than an arcade game and is unforgiving and challenging so if you are prone to road rage or smashing your controllers you may want to steer clear of this title. Pun intended.

Mario Kart 8

I’m not a fan of Nintendo games, never have been, some folks had Mario Bros. I had Doom, ‘nuff said. But Mario Kart holds a special place in my heart for the simple fact is that I haven’t played this stupid game and probably never will but I enjoy it just the same as a spectator. There is enough eye candy and cutesy sound gimmicks to keep the ADD-addled satisfied while watching your friends compete together and with strangers in ridiculously frustrating ways.

This arcade racer graced the Nintendo Switch earlier this year and holds the top fan ranking as most essential game for the Switch. Honestly, I’ve never heard anything bad about the Mario Kart series and, though it’s not meant to cultivate a race career, the racing can get intense and aggressive. If there was ever a reason to buy the Switch, Mario Kart 8 is that reason.

Burnout 3: Takedown

What is the best part of watching car races? The crashes, of course! And Burnout makes phenomenal high-speed carnage an integral part of the game mechanics. Yes, I know it’s a bit dated but even after thirteen years of existence the all-out-fun of smashing the competition for score with Franz Ferdinand blasting on the speakers keeps the adrenaline up and the points flying.

Getting wrecked never felt this good and this classic game is quite possibly the most definitive arcade racing experience. It’s the best road rage therapy that has ever happened to humankind.

The sheer number of racing games available across all platforms is a bit overwhelming, but thankfully the category has a little of something out there for everyone.

Games in which you race the clock or the cops for unlockables and bonus cars can keep you throttled up and grinding for more. Some of these games offer true tests of reflexes and emotional patience while others are all out ludicrous fun for the whole family to enjoy.

Whether you’re a track hotshot or a person living vicariously through a game controller, seeing these games technologically evolve leaves me to wonder if a living room Grand Prix will become the next big thing.

When not vaporizing zombies or leading space marines as a mousepad Mattis, Brandon Watson is making gourmet pancakes and promoting local artists.