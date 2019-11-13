It’s Truly Out Of This World!

The RPG/Firefly simulator you never knew you needed

In the far reaches of the galaxy, an acoustic guitar strums amidst the din of colonists clanking shot glasses as an alien sun sets over a violet sea. Ruthless corporations rule these backwater manufacturing colonies with greedy fists of adamantium. Medical aid is only available to the most productive and anyone deemed less than efficient will often suffer exile or imprisonment.

Mankind has successfully inhabited a new solar system yet most of humanity clings to small enclaves shackled by a regulated capitalist slavery. As a newly awakened colonist is shanghaied at the whims of an outlaw scientist, it’s up to you to shape the destiny of an entire solar system teeming with outlaws, monsters, psychos, and mercenaries.

Welcome to the Halcyon system and welcome to Obsidian’s brand-new space opera, The Outer Worlds (TOW). If you fancy yourself a lover of classic sci-fi from the likes of Jules Verne, Edgar Rice Burroughs and Isaac Asimov mixed up with some Firefly and Lost in Space episodes, then this intergalactic gem has you right in its crosshairs.

At first blush, The Outer Worlds feels very much like Obsidian Studio’s mega hit Fallout: New Vegas, albeit with a graphical overhaul. The basic first-person action RPG elements are there with quality of life adjustments that workout in its favor. Tag skills are assigned early, with later options to level up on only those skills that matter to your style of play.

Want to be a gunslinging silver tongued rogue? With the old-school way of managing skill point advancement, there’s no need to lock into a set class. Perks also make a return which provide some very useful bonuses at every other level.

The combinations are near limitless, with each skill having some effect to a certain style of play in the manner of dialogue choices and environment traversal. Sometimes a well-rounded skillset is the way to go but keep in mind there is always a risky trade-off.

The departure from a V.A.T.S targeting mechanic to one more akin to bullet-time (slow motion) keeps the action engaging. To be honest the gunplay is some of the finest and downright addicting; I daresay it’s better-than New Vegas hands down. The implement of the time dilation power (the results of prolonged cryo-hibernation) can turn the tides of a particularly brutal firefight in your favor.

The weaponry is also a fun aspect with various mods and attachments you can kit out with devastating arsenal early on, without being bogged down by overly complicated craft systems. Zany experimental weapons can be discovered and are well worth the questing to acquire them. I don’t believe I’ve seen a shrink ray since Duke Nukem 3D, and wow have I missed it!

Aside from the solid run and gun and leveling, I’d have to say the atmosphere and nuance drenches The Outer Worlds in a smooth cosmic glow. Though the graphics are not system killers by any means and sometimes texture pop-in can be annoying the shear depth and attention to small details make it a joy to explore.

The game universe of Halcyon feels alive at a distance. Freighter shuttles busy across the skies with spiraled ringed planets looming just beyond the clouds. Waves lap against green stones as lazy carnivorous creatures sunbathe. Cue some far-out music crafted by Obsidian veteran Justin Bell and drink up the artistic richness of a storybook adventure set in space.

The Outer Worlds is all about character, nuance, and set pieces broken up from time to time with some hilarity trademark of Obsidian titles. The crew you acquire throughout the journey will keep you chatting and learning about the wackos you’ve decided to share bunk space with.

Each NPC will have different opinions and interactions with the people you choose to run with, which makes things interesting if said characters have some history before your time.

Other bonus points for the competent companion design is you get two on your shore party and I’ll be damned if they not only hold their own but actually take care of business.

Provided you keep their weapons and armor updated, you can duck behind cover and let your crew mow the monsters down or bring along the motivator and chatter box for bonuses for your soft skills like persuade and determination.

Though it’s not a triple-A powerhouse, TOW offers an original space adventure with all the RPG goodness of Obsidian’s past titles. The smart storytelling and attention to details makes this interstellar trek a must play for science fiction fans of all generations.

When not vaporizing zombies or leading space marines as a mousepad Mattis, Brandon Watson is making gourmet pancakes and promoting local artists.