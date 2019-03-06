Moscow Train To Scary Town

Russian train simulator absolutely nails survival action horror

Journeys and adventures that are too fantastical or plausible can be had in the climate-controlled comfort of the living room or fun cave. Whether it be a quiet game of solitaire, a smoky night of 7-Stud with buds, or vaporizing aliens with your kids, there is no denying that games can become a trip away from the mundane.

There are games that can appeal to almost anyone. Gaming is in and of itself one of the most inclusive activities we can do as a species. Ukrainian developer 4A Games’ latest release Metro: Exodus may not be for every gamer but it’s definitely worth the trip, especially if you fancy yourself a connoisseur of the survival horror genre.

Metro: Exodus is the third game based on the book series “Metro 2033” from Russian author Dmitry Glukhovsky. The books, as well as the game franchise, focus on the survivors of Moscow after the entire world has gone through a nuclear war.

The survivors create independent states deep within the metro subway system and are constantly at odds with bloodthirsty mutations and bloodthirsty political parties. It’s a dark and brutal existence in the “Metroverse”, where scavenging is a lucrative skill and bullets the most precious commodity next to clean air.

At the heart of the books and games is a young man named Artyom. In game he is the silent protagonist who may have the biggest pair of brass balls in all video game history. You play the story through his eyes and guide him through dark corridors and postwar wreckage, and sometimes into the claws of ferocious monsters.

The combination of Crazy Ivan meets post-apocalyptic horror fiction go together like peanut butter and jelly. Add some trains, realistic weather effects, and newspaper rolled cigarettes, and you’re on the rails for a truly cinematic adventure.

What Metro: Exodus absolutely nails here is the atmosphere and nuance that carry over from the previous two games. The true star of Metro: Exodus is the setting. It’s a brilliantly crafted world that ramps up the wonder and terror of survival in a fictional post-nuked world.

You will slog through swamps, sneak through bandit camps, crawl in wrecked hidey holes for precious materials and supplies. You will run for your life, be ambushed by chameleon ghouls, and stalked by bug-eyed horrors both aquatic and aerial. Once you witness a Watchman climb up a rusted car to sniff the air and then turn in your direction to call in his hunting pack your mind will shatter into pieces.

Metro: Exodus is to be slowly approached and explored; runners and gunners need not apply. You will be swarmed on all sides and you will often times be totally overwhelmed. Adaptation and improvisation are critical; you will need to out think and out maneuver in order to survive.

Caring for your weapons and equipment is essential for survival. I discovered that if I didn’t clean my beloved sniper rifle the shots would be off by several tics. In a game where precision and timing could mean life or death it forced me to pay better attention to my gear. I appreciate this and the lack of any navigation HUD or fast travel option. This cranks the immersion factor to 11; there is no hand holding in Metro: Exodus and I love it.

The graphics are great and fitting with the content. Rain beads up on your gas mask, frost devilishly encroaches on your vision, and darkness looms ominously before you. You can see breath condense on the gas mask and can literally count the stitching of Artyom’s gloves. Though I did encounter some clipping issues and one instance where an attacking monster fused to Artyom’s body, the bugs are very minimal and not game breaking.

The musical score during tense moments in the game fires on all cylinders and intensifies moments to induce teeth-chattering anxiety. The ambient sounds like rain dropping, wind blowing, and water lapping all help breathe life to the fictional world. Audio cues warn you of environmental hazards and will have you jumping from your skin frequently. There are even instances when you hear the pant of mutants stalking through tall grass; it’s clear and utter horror!

Metro: Exodus may not appeal to the fast twitch shooter, but those with a taste for a deliberate and scary quest through a post-apocalyptic hellscape will find much to love with this game. Just be sure to have the cute kitty videos on standby for when you inevitably need to calm down.

When not vaporizing zombies or leading space marines as a mousepad Mattis, Brandon Watson is making gourmet pancakes and promoting local artists.