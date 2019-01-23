Precursor To Global A.I. Domination

Will Amazon's Alexa become the next great Dungeon Master?

During the recent Alexa convention, I crossed paths with X2 Games from Burbank, CA. If you’re like me and never heard of X2 Games before, let me offer a brief shot of backstory with a gaming history chaser.

The legendary Nolan Bushnell, the man who practically created both the home gaming console (Atari) and the parental nightmare pizza arcade (Chuck E. Cheese’s) industries teamed up with the Hollywood special effects director Zai Ortiz.

Ortiz is no slouch either, having worked on big budget films such as Iron Man and Mission Impossible. The duo would create X2 Games based in Toronto and Burbank and then later partner with Global Blockchain to launch this ambitious baby towards a new frontier.

This frontier is one that I never knew existed because of my ignorance. Now that I’m keen to the concept, I have been kicking myself hard for not thinking of it sooner.

So, what’s the concept? Artificial Intelligence hosted board games.

Forget VR; we may be looking at more practical evolution of gaming with artificial intelligence and augmented reality stepping up and invading our home spaces. X2 Games has hit the road to show off their latest project, which will utilize the technology of A.I. smart speakers and turn them into virtual game masters. These games will blend high-end Hollywood productions with various combinations of table top mechanics.

The product X2 Games has been showcasing is a game that definitely looks interesting and a bit terrifying. The game is called “St. Noire” and it’s hyped as an A.I. hosted cinematic board game made exclusively for the Amazon Echo.

This is a game that human players will actually play with Amazon’s Alexa. Alexa acts as the game director as it walks the players through the rules and how the mechanics work. Alexa also seems to function much like a simulated Dungeon Master; the A.I. speaker runs the show.

Could the days of plying a DM with booze so you can start bending game rules in your favor be numbered? I’m not sure if pouring Jack Daniels for Alexa would work; she sounds more like a gin and tonic girl, to be honest.

“St. Noire” is a mystery game of solving crime cases by listening to the stories of the suspects and informants and deducing the culprit through story irregularities. These interviews and interrogations come at the player through quality staged productions with atmospheric sounds accompanying the professional voice work. It’s like playing a game through a radio show or podcast.

“St. Noire” comes with a game board and game cards for actual concrete items to help keep the humans on track. But Alexa actually builds the world through different set combinations and scenarios. Usually this is done with shuffling cards or rolling dice or months of prep work by skilled DMs. With the A.I. programming, the game will never play out the same way each time.

The art style of the game pieces and playing cards oozes of dark mystery and rainy neon capers. “St. Noire” certainly feels like it can draw you in to interact with the fictional world. It’s a very cerebral approach to board gaming that could change the way we game forever.

I wish I was able to play a full demo at the Alexa conference to accurately explain how the interrogations will work. I’m very curious if the players will be able to converse with the characters as if talking with another live person or if players will simply be listening, taking notes, and explaining to Alexa what their next move is. There isn’t much information regarding the game available right now but I expect more definitive reviews about “St. Noire” after its official release in February.

The story content will be rated for 14 and up (PG13), so there’s nothing gratuitous or nightmare inducing. It won’t be Se7en The Board Game or anything like that. This is a game that takes you through an overly dramatized crime fantasy thriller, rather than a facts-and-stats inspired crime documentary. It’s a family/friends-oriented game that falls within the goldilocks realm for those squeamish or easily bored.

Godfather Bushnell and friends may be setting a new trend in the gaming world—a trend I’m very eager to participate in. But does this mean I’m encouraged to purchase the latest technological gizmo that may be the harbinger to humanity’s enslavement to a master A.I.?

Best start brushing up on your Terminator films and memorizing recipes for rotisserie rodent, because this gamer may just doom us all!

When not vaporizing zombies or leading space marines as a mousepad Mattis, Brandon Watson is making gourmet pancakes and promoting local artists.