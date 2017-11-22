Quantum Wizardry In Chattanooga

Local game creator releases an arcade gem to the world

Beneath the surface of all games exists an intricate code that reads between Cyrillic and ancient alien hieroglyphics to the untrained eye.

As daunting as it appears, there exists some coding geniuses working inside and outside the gaming industry. A few of them right here in our own backyard, geniuses to some and real-life wizards to the rest.

I’ve learned many things from wizards throughout my life. One taught me how to survive while falling from 14,000 foot drop, another taught me how to hit a target from half a click away with iron sights, and another just recently taught me that there is more to games than flashy graphics and huge budgets.

Anthony Broussard is his name and Quantum Pilot is his game. The founder and president of Quantum Productions games started his life as a programmer at the tender age of eight learning the very basics of BASIC and carving a path to work during the pivotal boom of mobile gaming.

The Houston native took to heart the laments and woes of his family member’s complaints of their daily grind. It occurred to him early that to be content in life meant getting paid to do what one loved. What he loved were games and technology, so programming was the most logical choice.

Broussard jumped into the slipstream of a mobile gaming surge which carried him to work down under for Australian company Big World Games to coding for the government and various application designers.

Gigtank 2012 was the carrot on the stick that lured Anthony from the great land of Texas, America’s Australia. He fell in love with Chattanooga and decided to stay to freelance and work on his passion projects.

Quantum Pilot is one of those projects, and let me tell you there is more to it than meets the eye, like a transformer. At first glance it’s a simplistic line-and-dash top down shooter with a pastel color scheme.

But going beyond outward appearances, the magic that is Quantum Pilot takes a top down pew-pew game and gives enemies that are mirror clones of your ship.

That’s right, Quantum Pilot and mimics what you did in the previous stage. No onscreen timers and no life count meters keep you engaged at the bullet-hell insanity that can become Quantum Pilot.

The simple design forces you to adapt to your own playstyle because every bullet will immediately come back to haunt you. So it takes some thoughtful calculations instead of spraying and praying to snuff out the quantum clones from ruining your day.

Level progression is in the form of new weapon unlocks which become a conundrum learning how they work to your benefit and also add to your demise. I found myself constantly adapting and thinking while at the same time twitching and blasting. Quantum Pilot is magical because it’s deviously fun and addictive.

During my demo with Anthony at The Meeting Place in Red Bank I had to ask: what about co-op? To which he answered with another controller and a smirk that made him look more wizardly than mere mortal.

If you think dealing with one set of clones shooting at you, imagine sets from two quantum pilots. It was hectic but crazy how much nostalgic fun the gameplay was.

QP is definitely a homage to the coin-op top down shooters of the ‘80s while bringing its own fresh design choices not seen anywhere else. Inject a dark techno soundtrack from professional UK music producer Fractures and I dare say this game has all the heart and soul you’d expect from some of the most memorable independent products found on the web.

Though QP looks like a pretty straightforward pew-fest, there is a story element that mysteriously explains the game, but only if you get through all the weapons and stages. It’s there at the end and it’s enough to create its own urban legend for those determined find it.

It’s my hope that Anthony gets support in turning this game into a retro styled cabinet because I have no doubt that it belongs nestled beside Galaga and Ms. Pacman. As of right now you can find this nifty thrifty on Steam for $5.00. With the on screen co-op with dual controller support it’s a great time blaster with the kids, bros, or significant-O.

Also check out Anthony @quantumpotato and show him some love who knows the next arcade hit could be produced right here in Chattanooga.

Hey, it’s only a matter of time.

When not vaporizing zombies or leading space marines as a mousepad Mattis, Brandon Watson is making gourmet pancakes and promoting local artists.