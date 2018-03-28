Shooty, Shooty, Blah, Blah, Blah

Our gaming guru finds alternatives to the violent video game snooze fest

As I pour over the latest gaming news during the fleeting hours of the night, it appears the video game world is politically strained. As I’ve aged as a gamer, I’ve foolishly considered that I’ve refined my tastes when it comes to being a thoughtful gaming connoisseur.

Over the years I’ve completely shied away from most Rockstar Games, not because they don’t make fine games but the gratuitous nature of just about everything they produce burns out the senses.

Yet for many games when you strip away the graphics, storylines, and marketing gimmicks you could be left with a mere run around and kill things experience. Truthfully it’s almost unavoidable no matter how hard you try. MMO’s are notorious for repetitive click-a-kill-grab-loot-repeat mechanics and even my beloved Mass Effect can be considered a mediocre shooter on rails albeit a sexy one.

Sometimes I long for more games that would allow me to not only solve problems without a blaster or a sword but with my wits and clever mechanics, or just interact with a new story that doesn’t rattle my brain with simulated bullet hell or body count. And because I believe everyone including pacifists deserve a great game too I’ve conjured up a small list of games that are non-violent and are also really fun to play.

I know, what a concept, right?

The Witness is a beautiful homage to the classic Myst series where little to nothing is explained at first and the player has to navigate a serene landscape and solve ingenious puzzles to unfold a hidden mystery. Developer Thekla, Inc. created a dreamscape of digital eye candy that will suck you in a time dilation vortex as you figure out each puzzle’s trick.

The Witness doesn’t have the same artistic flare of say Riven or Myst but the overall spirit of the atmospheric puzzler is a joy to just sit and absorb the sights and sounds. It’s not for everyone but if you’re all about the puzzle and chill variety of games then this one will soothe you into a warm bath of gamer bliss.

Journey from That Game Company is the epitome of the saying that the brightest candle burns twice as fast. It’s true this game is short but for what it lacks in play time it makes up for in visuals and unique gameplay. Cast as an unnamed faceless adventurer you will explore a vast open sea of desert to uncover the mysteries hidden within. It is beautifully rendered and the emotional instrumental soundtrack connects with you in haunting ways.

There is no spoken dialogue just tonal peeps as your hooded avatar sand surfs its way through what I can best describe as a weirdly spiritual experience. There is even a multiplayer aspect which can sweeten the journey by having another hooded character to chirp to and reach hidden areas and develop a weird exploratory bond with.

Journey is something rare to experience and a great title to enjoy a new and artistic way a video game can hook you in and compel you to stay awhile.

Firewatch from publisher Panic.Inc is a rare treat as far as walking simulators go. Programmed with some folks behind some behemoth game titles such as Bioshock II and Call of Duty Advanced Warfare, Firewatch pits the player with the most terrifying enemy ever, the outside. Although it is not a survival game in any sense it’s more like a hiking simulator with meaningful dialogue and psychological depth.

Firewatch’s story is told through the eyes of Henry, a lonely park ranger in the middle of nowhere Wyoming. His only companions through this adventure is a map, a compass, and a handheld radio with direct link to Delilah who is there to offer guidance, moral support, and sometimes brevity. The game is also short but leaves a sweet memorable taste with the voice acting and brilliant writing.

The mature subject matter that is explored won’t appease many but those looking for some thought behind traipsing in an imaginary wilderness and being slightly spooked in the process will find a gem that is totally worth the time.

Thankfully there are more than just these three games out there. So for those who are completely desensitized to tears with the usual fare or are looking to expand your own gaming awareness with thought provoking content and innovative storytelling keep an eye on the indie market you’d be surprised at what gently and non-aggressively wants to be your new friend.

When not vaporizing zombies or leading space marines as a mousepad Mattis, Brandon Watson is making gourmet pancakes and promoting local artists.