The Original Halloween Game

Use a rope, camera, and whiskey to summon up spirits

The air has cooled, dead leaves are piling up in my yard, and strange sightings of candy corns have been seen about my house like eggs from a diabolically twisted Easter Bunny. Otherworldly essences claw at our doorsteps and watch with dark intent as the sun fades into chilled nights.

During these meteorological bipolar days leading up to Halloween, we exist with one foot in Summer’s grave and another on the wheezing chest of Old Man Winter. At our primordial core we feel the collective “weirdness” that permeates our environment with long shadows and the ethereal hiss of dried foliage scratching the asphalt.

We are dwelling between two realities or dimensions and the safe barrier that keeps the other side from breaching into ours grows thinner as we inch closer to November. So, why not screw around with these forces beyond our understanding with a game created around that neglected camera at home?

Tempting fate with games of chance harkens back to ye-olde-times of agrarian yore when divination with tubers and spirits was all the rage during the harvest seasons of our ancestors. Today we can still enjoy modern updates of scaring ourselves witless with family and friends with just a few items, creepy lore, and extensive rules.

Supernatural forces are all about the rules for some reason.

The Picture Game. It’s creepy to capture ghost images with a camera by accident but too do it intentionally is downright mental. This game requires two or more players and one camera with built-in flash. (Smartphone cameras are discouraged, possibly because ghost possessions void the warranty.) Players will also need a long piece of rope, individual mirrors, scissors or knife, and a shot glass. I’m not sure if the shot glass is to be filled with your daddy’s old Scotch. If you’re going to steal time from the departed at least make it worth their while. Southern Spooks are partial to Bourbon, naturally.

The game has to be set up at midnight. Tie the rope end-to-end and lay it out to form a circle. The players sit around the outside of this rope circle with their mirrors on the floor in front of them, reflective side up. Then the shot glass is set in the center of the circle and filled with alcoholic beverage of choice. At no time should the players cross the rope circle for any reason, so don’t play this with people susceptible to temptation.

Once the designated point person has the circle and flash camera set up it’s time to go dark, shut the lights off, and start the welcoming ritual. The invitation requires the players to hold hands, close their eyes, and one-by-one say, “I trust you.” Then in unison they say, “The door is open, please come in” three times. After the players complete the welcoming, the designated point person will take up the camera and say, “I’ve caught you,” and then take a photo with the lens pointed directly at the center of the circle.

Only one photo is permitted per turn, then the camera is passed to the next player. At no time should you sneak a peek at the image preview or snap another shot out of turn. Each player must say the “caught you” phrase until the camera has been passed around three times. During the “game” if anyone starts crying or acting strange it’s advised to pass the camera over them. If they start acting even more strange then the game needs to be ended properly.

Assuming that no one has been possessed, after the camera has passed to each player three times, conclude the game with the farewell ceremony. The farewell is conducted as such: everyone closes their eyes, then states, “It’s time to go home now.” Then everyone flips their mirrors face down. Someone runs to turn on the lights, then the point person cuts the rope circle and grabs the shot glass to empty its contents outside (preferably on a patch of ground).

Then the players assess each other for demonic or supernatural invasion—it’s like checking for ticks but scarier. Telling signs are contorted wall scaling, head spinning, and speaking in dead languages.

If no call for an exorcist is required, then go ahead and review the photos but be warned: what you see cannot be unseen. Disclaimer: I have no experience with solving problems with being haunted or possessed but if anyone has the number for somebody who does, please feel free help a gamer out; I’m asking for a friend.

When not vaporizing zombies or leading space marines as a mousepad Mattis, Brandon Watson is making gourmet pancakes and promoting local artists.