Bits & Pieces From Time & Space

Our science guy looks back on a decade of scientific strides

It’s hard to believe that in just a few days, the “twenty-teens” will be over. The last ten years have gone by surprisingly fast and in that time, science and technology have made tremendous strides forward. I thought that for my last column of the decade, I’d take a look back at some of the biggest science stories from the last decade.

Gettin’ Higgy With It!

In 2012, scientists working at the Large Hadron Collider announced that they finally found the Higgs Boson. The discovery of this long sought-after particle was the culmination of decades of work and filled in a troublesome hole in the standard model of particle physics.

The reason this discovery is so important is that the Higgs Boson comes from the Higgs Field, and that’s the field that give particles (and, by extension, everything in the universe), their mass. Basically, the mass of a thing is a measurement of its level of interaction with the Higgs Field.

More interactive means more mass. Some things interact a lot and are therefore very massive, while some things, like photons of light, don’t interact at all and so are massless.

A New Kind of Astronomy

In 2014, researchers at the BICEP Array in Antarctica claimed to have detected gravitational waves. These “waves” are actually ripples in the fabric of spacetime, and occur whenever massive objects do something spectacularly catastrophic like when two black holes collide. Einstein predicted them but they are so subtle and tiny, it was thought that they’d never be seen.

Unfortunately, the BICEP result turned out to be an error, and the whole enterprise was written off as too hard. But then in 2015, the folks at LIGO (Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory) announced they had detected the gravitational waves coming from two colliding black holes! Best of all, the result held up!

Since then LIGO and its companion observatories have found dozens of gravitational wave sources scattered across the sky. This amazing observatory has given us a completely new window on the universe and it generates new discoveries regularly.

Strange Visitors

In October 2017, astronomers at the Pan-STARRS telescope in Hawaii announced the discovery of something truly unique: The first interstellar object ever observed in our solar system! They named it Oumuamua, which is pronounced, “oh mooa mooa,” and is a Hawaiian word meaning “scout” or “messenger.”

At first, it was thought to be a comet but it didn’t have a tail like other comets, so it was re-classified as an asteroid. And then…some scientists suggested that it might be an alien probe! As of now, it’s speeding out of the solar system and we still don’t know exactly what it is. But one thing we did find out was that it wasn’t unique!

Earlier this year, astronomers spotted another interstellar object headed into our solar system. This one, with the less fanciful name “2I/Borisov,” is very clearly a comet with a lovely blue-hued coma and tail.

Astronomers figure there are a lot more of these objects passing through our solar system, and they’re excited to find more of them and learn whatever they can to teach us about other star systems.

The Great American Eclipse of 2017

This was a personal highlight for me. I’d never seen a full solar eclipse before and the experience was truly spectacular.

The eerie silence, the supremely weird darkness in the middle of the day, and the halo of the sun dancing around the moon made it an experience I’ll remember the rest of my life.

