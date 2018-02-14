Research Roundup, Winter 2018

Sending a roadster to Mars, battling the flu, tracking a space probe

So, we are about half-way through the Winter of 2018, which means it’s time for another Research Roundup!

Heavy!

Of course, the first thing we have to talk about is last week’s successful launch of SpaceX’s Heavy Falcon rocket. After years of planning and months of testing, the Heavy Falcon lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center, lofting a payload that was both extremely heavy and extremely unusual into space.

The payload, a Cherry Red Tesla that belonged to SpaceX founder Elon Musk, is now on its way to the asteroid belt. It was originally intended to go past Mars, but a miscalculation has put it on a course for the asteroid belt instead. It will wander our Solar System for millions of years, unless, of course, someone salvages it some day in the future.

Of course, the payload could have been bricks, but Mr. Musk is a consummate showman, so the Tesla stunt got the whole world talking about the flight, which is good publicity for SpaceX.

Stunt or not, the Falcon Heavy is now the most powerful, proven rocket currently in use. (Not as powerful as the Saturn V used in the Apollo program, but more powerful than any other rocket currently in use.)

Theatrics aside, SpaceX managed to land both side booster rockets for reuse on a later mission. (The Center Core of the rocket was, unfortunately, lost at sea when it missed its landing barge.)

All in all, it was a huge step forward for SpaceX as a company and commercial space flight as a whole.

Sick!

Winter means Flu Season, and this one has been particularly nasty. Early on, there were signs that vaccine manufacturers had guessed wrong about which strain of the flu would be dominant, and it turns out they had. That means that the vaccine that had been manufactured was much less effective (about 30%) against the strain that people were coming down with.

This lack of efficacy, made many people say, “why bother?”, and not get the vaccine at all. Combine this with the incredibly stupid anti-vaxx movement, and we have a perfect set of conditions for the flu to spread like wildfire.

And it has. School systems across the country have been closing in an attempt to short-circuit the spread of the virus and doctors are still encouraging people to get the vaccine to help build herd immunity.

I think one reason that even rational people have been saying “why bother?” to the vaccine is that they remember the flu as “no big deal” as a child. Well, if you remember the flu as “no big deal,” from childhood, it’s probably because you had parents that lived through the horrors of Polio and religiously dragged you to the doctor to get you vaccinated.

Even if the vaccine isn’t 100 percent effective, it drastically reduces the effect of the flu and that’s the experience you remember.

The flu is no joke. In 1918 the Spanish Flu killed millions of people worldwide, and that’s before the world was really “connected” by cheap air travel. This time around, in 2018, the flu is already the cause of 1 out of every 10 deaths in the country, and it could actually get worse before it gets better. (Flu season still has a couple months to go.)

Of course, there’s Tamiflu, which is the only drug actually available to combat the flu. But, Tamiflu is more of a preventative. It doesn’t actually stop you from being contagious and it only reduces actual symptoms by about 24 hours.

Fortunately, more anti-viral drugs are on the horizon for next year’s flu season and should help to mitigate that. But, first, we have to get through this one. So, again, go get yourself vaccinated.

Far Out!

Finally, we’ve got a story that will actually be happening next winter. On January 1st, 2019, the New Horizons probe (which flew by Pluto in 2015) will have a flyby of a Kuiper Belt object.

The object, currently known as “2014 MU69,” will be the farthest object ever seen close up by one of our probes. Pluto turned out to be an amazingly complex and exciting world.

So, who knows what New Horizons will reveal when it reaches 2014 MU69? The only guarantee is that it should be something completely unexpected.

And that’s the best result of all!

Steven W. Disbrow is a programmer who specializes in e-commerce and mobile systems development, an entrepreneur, comic-book nerd, writer, improviser, actor, sometime television personality and parent of two human children.