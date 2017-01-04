A Decriminalization Success Story

Looking to the Windy City for a glimpse of an enlightened future

Despite the desperate need to create an adversarial relationship with police officers in the local tristate area to justify pretty much anything local activists can think of, there simply hasn’t been anything to work with regarding this topic. Thusly, I have no Christmas present for them, and this makes me sad.

I can, however, direct our combined attentions to a neighbor to our northwest for a variety of related reasons, and this makes me happy. And I want to be happy despite our local deficit of a manufactured “police state agenda.” So…I bring you the Progressive Nirvana where Stupid Theories are empowered and fed, and the results don’t even have to be acknowledged (except by mathematicians and local residents and business owners).

I speak of Chicago, of course.

As a designated Sanctuary City and a Gun Free Zone entering its 86th year of Democrat governance, we can be happy to not admit that this last Christmas weekend 61 people were shot in the Windy City, 11 fatally (and seven of those on Christmas Day alone, more than on the three previous Christmases combined).

That weekend brought their annual total to an impressive 4,334 people shot in Chicago this year. Think about it: That’s one person every two hours, and police officers were embarrassingly only responsible for 25 of those. And with these numbers we finally arrive at my (often beleaguered) point: .6 percent (point-six, as in slightly over one-half of one percent) of Chicago’s shootings were by police.

So guess where the focus is?

Almost all the victims have been black. Almost all the suspects have been black. Yet that disparity between civilian and police shootings hasn’t stopped local activists from continuing to claim that it’s the cops who are the biggest threat facing Chicago’s young black men today. And Chicago being Chicago, officials have complied rather risk offending anyone.

To focus on these 25 shootings (and not the 4,309 others), elected Chicago officials had officially embraced the de-policing and decriminalization movements sweeping the country and their coppers have indeed done as requested and stopped harassing (aka “questioning”) someone hanging out on a known drug corner at 1 a.m., for example, and now walk past low-level forms of disorder to avoid the appearance of such harassment for another.

Ceding control of the streets to criminals has been a bold move, but the numbers have truly paid off: arrests are down 28 percent this year in the Windy City, the lowest since at least 2001 according to the Chicago Sun-Times, and less than half what they were in 2010. Drug arrests are down by half as well, and pedestrian stops were down 82 percent by early fall 2016.

A resounding decriminalization success story.

If the anti-cop activists and academics were correct, this drop in enforcement should have been a boon for minority areas. Those activists maintain, after all, that cops gratuitously harass residents there for insignificant behavior and throw harmless sad sacks in prison for possessing a joint’s worth of weed. The anti-cop forces particularly vilify Broken Windows policing—aimed at quality-of-life offenses like disorderly conduct, street drug trafficking and loitering.

The inconvenient actual result? Chicago is also now enjoying the highest levels of violent crime in years, but at least criminals are now no longer being “harassed.” And the beauty of it? That point-six percent of the shootings that has resulted from de-policing can now be blamed for the eruption of violence. For someone not wanting to be murdered in the South and West sides of Chicago this is horrible news, but as an activist or a “progressive” politician? PURE Gold!

Cops still need to be “policed.” But criminals do, too, not the opposite; it’s been keeping people conveniently alive for years and now the numbers bear this out in case the less-scientific pleas of business owners and citizens for a return of “policing” is no longer good enough (or dismissed as “racist”).

Will these results change minds? Judging by the political shift of roughly 1,000 fewer elected Democrat seats in this country over the last year, I think so…but until then, take a look at the results. Not the theories, not the well-intended ideology, but the numbers. And if that fails, there are always the cries for help to listen to.

You can still have your participation trophy for trying, but at least take a look. (Hugs.)

