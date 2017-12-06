Breaking The Cycle

Using “Daddy Voice” to change negative learned behavior

The residentially challenged. That’s what I believe they are referred to as now, but it’s been a few weeks since I’ve had a conversation with an overly-sensitive idiot with the lack of sense to keep their mouth shut around me regarding what is and isn’t “acceptable terminology” on a given day of the week.

I mean if I really needed to find one I’d just head to a Starbucks, but I had been banned from those closest to the house…which actually explains why I haven’t been around any overly-sensitive idiots lately now that I think about it.

Wait, what were we talking about?

Ah! Hobos.

I’m not talking about vagrants, mind you—I’m a fierce protector of street people, the homeless, and vagabonds at large. You don’t need a house to be a person, a human being—that’s just a place to put your “stuff” and we define ourselves by both that and the houses themselves too much as it is, thank you very much.

No, I’m talking about beggars. Panhandlers. Mendicants. What’s the difference?

A gentleman sitting bench side or at the base of a wall minding his business is a vagrant. The guy that looks like Tom Waits stumbling up to you while you’re alone or with a significant other and proceeds to tell you a poorly scripted story about the unfairness of the Great Wheel that has him in a perpetual karmic trough, when all you can think about is every drop of saliva making contact with your person and the smell of stale piss fighting with the odor of stale beer while you just for the love of God want to get into the door of the Mellow Mushroom?

That is a “panhandler.”

Which means, of course, I’m talking about Downtown Chattanooga.

The citizenry, both indigenous and passing through, have an abnormally large heart in this town, and as such are prone to feed the animals. And what do you do when you feed the animals? You impart a learned behavior on their part for which they are hardly to blame.

So now you have people trained to ask for money by telling stories which other people find annoying (and quite often frightening), and law enforcement enters the picture…but their handling of the details is, nine times in ten, done via a mandate from politicians.

Are we going to use a sweet happy voice and send them on their way (translation: immediately around the corner and no further), or are we going to use the mean voice to try and change their learned behavior?

Volume and veracity alone indicates which of these methods has been employed to this point…but no matter how politically correct someone is (as that political demographic has slowly and mercifully begun to die off), even the most die-hard Amnesty International type doesn’t want to see Keith Richards ugly older brother pissing in a planter outside of the Taziki’s window when trying to enjoy a great gluten-free hummus appetizer.

And lo, we call for the other voice the “Daddy Voice” of law enforcement, so that this person can be removed, and the patrons of Greek eateries no longer have to see the faces of those that won’t conveniently go away when money is thrown in their direction since this is their only go-to solution for …well, everything.

We’re there. The public has been inconvenienced to the point that they are willing to call in a group of dirty people that represent a reality they wish to never acknowledge (aka “law enforcement”) to deal with what they rarely consider an even worse group of dirty people that represent a reality they wish to never acknowledge (aka “panhandlers”).

Ring that bell, baby—we’ll even take their dogs to McKamey on the way to the quiet room if it comes to that, but be nice about not slamming the door on our own polyester booties on the way out of the Progressive Ideal World from which these indigenous creatures are produced on your journeys back to your comfort zones. We got this.(And once we’re out of sight? Try the Lamb and Skordalia Gyro. Trust me.)

Antío.

When officer Alexander D. Teach is not patrolling our fair city on the heels of the criminal element, he spends his spare time volunteering for the Boehm Birth Defects Center.