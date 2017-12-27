Christmas At Walmart

Officer Alex spends his Christmas day in a (nearly) deserted parking lot

Christmas Day. This is of note in two small ways that are only of any concern to myself, but I’m the one writing this column so you get the unenviable joy of listening to both of them.

The first is that Christmas Day falls precisely three days past the deadline for the submission of said column. This is both amusing to me for the annoyance it unintentionally causes my handler (a man surpassed in patience by only that of a daycare worker) as well as the fact that the story simply couldn’t be written until now because it had yet to unfold.

The other small way that it is of note is that it’s the second Christmas in a row I’ve spent watching over a particularly vilified corporate parking lot, and the second year I’ve wound up feeding folks occupying cars that serve as their primary places of residence.

I started off considering myself to be alone here in freezing and sub-freezing temperatures, making people either mad or sad that they chose the one day of the year Walmart actually shutters its doors to make crucial purchases.

The looks always start the same: disbelief, followed by confusion, then anxiety and occasionally shock. Some choose to engage in a verbal argument about their “constitutional right to have access to food and milk” while others are simply crestfallen, doomed to seek apples for Rudolph at a gas station with a bit of luck, because there is no joy to be had here.

But after a bit when the tide of the Poor Time-Management Crowd begins to recede, this place looks like a desert, and quite appropriately does what deserts tend to do for those that take the time to study them for a bit: its indigenous creatures emerge from shadow and resume their after-hours lives.

The dozen or so cars on the lot that appear to be derelicts are largely just that—the abandoned (and occasionally stolen) hulks left to rot out of convenience for their previous pilots…but the twinkle of glass inside one indicates scratched prescription eyeware of the man living inside.

The flash in another is from the reflection of the short white hair of a pit bull mix the two occupants of the front seats hold dear.

The former SUV was fully operational, albeit filled to the gills with sacks of trashbags serving as luggage, while the latter car was victim to a flat tire, the two meth-addicted occupants were powerless to resolve as evidenced by what was now their 12th hour of waiting for assistance that began at 4 a.m. the night before when I watched them carefully wheel in.

What to do then? Why say “Hello” of course, and to see what could be done after assurances of eviction were done away with.

In the end I am neither a mechanic nor a landlord, but I could feed them whatever I had on hand and it is positively amazing what six bottles of water, six packs of crackers and four packets of trail mix can do for one’s spirit after a 12-hour wait when not even a convenience store is open.

The same thing happened last year, though the occupants of that car happened to be father and son—the father getting visitation for the “magical” night when his girlfriend’s mutual meth addiction could not be restrained as he had done, resulting in quality time in a 1992 Buick in the pre-dawn hours for his 6-year-old.

I made arrangements for them, but not after setting up a milk crate outside the door with what was to be my late night dinner of pop-top Ravioli’s, cookies, water and soda.

The point of all this is that this is a difficult world to not be humbled in if you take the time to look around you. There is help to be rendered (if you’re comfortable). There are things to be grateful for (if you grasp the concept of “perspective.”)

And more than anything? You are never truly alone, if you take the time to look beyond yourself (both figuratively and literally). Particularly during a 15-hour side-job shift on Christmas Day.

(I hope this finds you sheltered, warm and fed. And if not? Look for the flashing blue lights. We’re not all sweethearts, but we’ll do what we can with what we have.) Merry Crimmas.

When officer Alexander D. Teach is not patrolling our fair city on the heels of the criminal element, he spends his spare time volunteering for the Boehm Birth Defects Center.