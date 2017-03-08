Just Another Day On The Job

Officer Alex turns the other cheek during a routine traffic stop

I was vulnerable. I admit this.

I had seen a wonderful movie the night before that had completely put me off my game, or at least allowed me to adjust my mental armor in such a way that I was willing to give life—and apparently my customers—a second chance. I felt really good about this, but how couldn’t I?

The flick itself had presented itself as a drama, but it ended up being like a romance or something. I saw it alone (it just works out better that way) and to cut to the chase, it was a movie about a man who had lived long enough to see countless strangers die as well as more than one person he loved die in his arms, big as life, and he was slowly dying inside from both this pain and an actual disease slowly killing him from within, and at the end?

(SPOILER ALERT if you know what movie I’m talking about and haven’t seen it yet.)

He is finally allowed to just…damn…die. And it was amazing.

Oh, there was some other stuff that happened, but that’s basically the gist of it. I mean obviously, I was terribly drunk at the time, but I’m pretty sure that was the plot in a nutshell.

So here I am, “high on end of life” and giddy at the thought of the movie’s uncharacteristically happy ending, and I pull a guy over for doing 80 in a 55 zone. I popped open the car door after radioing in and giving a quick check of the tag and decide to see where this borrowed joy takes me.

“Hello, sir!” I said with a rare non-sarcastic smile. “I’m Officer Teach with the local police department. Do you know why I’ve pulled you over?”

“Because you’re a fascist, that’s why. You just saw the COEXIST sticker. Don’t treat me like an imbecile,” my patron said.

“No!” I said, not missing a beat. “You were doing 80 in a 55. You actually passed me in my police car here. I’m going to need to see your driver’s license and proof of insurance. Do you have an emergency?”

“Well apparently I do,” the well-coiffed driver said. “I’m probably about to be killed for resisting or something. I know your type.”

I paused but maintained the smile. (It felt weird.)

He continued but now with cell phone in hand, clearly recording at long last. “Actually officer, no. This is harassment. If you want me out of this car you’re just going to have to drag me out.”

Again, I paused, but immediately decided to flip the script. “You know? I’m just going to go back to my car. You have a good day. You’re free to go.” And with that, I stepped away. Out, gone—I was walking away.

Any cop leaving or approaching a car that wants to live to see tomorrow doesn’t miss a trick, so when I heard the snap of the Subaru’s driver door popping open I was aware of it, but I kept my head about me.

“What? You can’t just walk away like that!” Mr. Subaru screamed. “You come right back here!” he slapped his rear window with a fist. I had just reached my driver’s door handle, and yanked it open. “You have a good day sir,” I said.

“No! No! You can’t just leave!” Subaru screamed. “This is an injustice!” He punctuated that last word by pounding a fist against his Foresters tail gate hard enough to dent it.

I was now sliding behind the wheel of my Crown Vic. “Okay, bye sir,” I said with a dismissive wave. “You’re kind of freaking me out. Go ahead and leave. Be well.” Bizarrely, Subaru was almost in a blind rage now.