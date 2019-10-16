Officer Alex on holding law enforcement to a higher standard

There was a time in my life (and therefore career) that when asked who most influenced my idea of what “policing” should be as a profession, without hesitation it would have been Sir Robert Peel, better known as the father of modern policing.

For less articulable reasons, I would have also answered with Norman Rockwell solely for his 1958 portrait titled “The Runaway”, which depicts a fatherly state policeman sitting at a diner with a young boy next to him who had taken a stab at being a hobo as inferred from the stick and sack lunch below him, the only clear face presented being that of the counterman looking on with a comfortable smile. It was (and still is) the pictorial essence of being a police officer to me.

Now? I would likely answer with Chris Rock. First for his October 2000 educational video entitled “How Not to Get Your Ass Kicked By the Police”. Direct, factual, and communicated with the viscosity of ice-on-ice. Second? His 2018 standup routine in “Tambourine” in which he compared the job of police officers with those of airline pilots.

From the mouth of Mr. Rock himself: “...Here’s the thing. I know being a cop is hard. I know that s**t’s dangerous. I know it is, okay? But some jobs can’t have bad apples. Some jobs, everybody gotta be good. Like…pilots. Ya know, American Airlines can’t be like, ‘Most of our pilots like to land. We just got a few bad apples that like to crash into mountains. Please bear with us.’”

In both cases, he has an iron-clad bullet-proof airtight solid point. There are any number of things you can do to avoid having them kick your ass—and there are some instances in which you always have to be right. And this is how I take five paragraphs to get to the topic of the Fort Worth Texas police officer recently charged with murder for his on-duty shooting of Atatiana Jefferson.

2:23 a.m., Officer Aaron Dean is standing in Ms. Jefferson’s back yard, gun and flashlight in hand. He and his partner had been called to what we in the greater Chattaboogie area would refer to as an “Open Door”.

Not a burglary, not a crime in progress, just a house that “didn’t look right.” As retold by her neighbors (and his body camera), he yelled the words “Put your hands up! Show me your hands!” and almost immediately fired one unfortunately fatal shot.

While a gun was found near her body, body cam footage gave no indication he had seen it prior to shooting her from outside her home. By all accounts and in deference to his presumed innocence, he panicked.

I’m not saying this to hammer the guy, and I’m not writing this to take a side with perpetual “activists” (whatever the hell that is) to validate an agenda that rarely needs evidence to make a claim. I’m actually directing this one to supporters of police to say that sometimes, you have to put the pom-pom’s down and admit that there is not “...but” to add to the end of a sentence.

Sometimes mistakes are made, and all you are left with is one man, two families, and a whole community having to pick up the pieces, and the hope that we learn from this as both a profession and the customers we serve.

Pilots can get drunk and fall out of a tree, or declare bankruptcy, or stain the carpet in the cockpit, even break the crapper door. But they HAVE to land the plane correctly—every time. Analogize police officers with this accordingly.

Defend the cop dealing with the smart-ass college professor with the chip on his shoulder. Defend the cop accused of shooting a “Hands up/Don’t shoot” suspect who turned out to never have had his hands up, but rather was trying to get his gun after crawling into his car.

Even defend the cop who pops a kid holding what turns out to be a toy gun (because at least he saw an actual gun, real or not). But maintain perspective and purpose so this doesn’t happen again and detractors can’t use your justification of it against you.

(Accusing me of bias may resume in 3...2...1)

