Unformatted Backup: Natural Disaster

Hurricanes and other disasters affect everyone. Including police.

While I have always found civil unrest and natural disasters to be the hands-down most exciting of all police incidents, there is a downside to the latter: There are no breaks.

(Now before you get all wound up, don’t think I want either of those things to take place. Quite the opposite…I hope neither of them occur ever again. “BUT,” if they do, I’m just saying I’d prefer to be there. Same goes for a plane crash…but I’d better stop talking now.) Now where was I? Ah, “no breaks.”

I’m not talking about plopping my polyester down at Champy’s for a quick half pound of fried chicken livers, no. I’m talking about being able to find a safe place to defecate and access to bottled water (and in that order, mind you), the most basic of needs.

During Hurricane Katrina for example police lost all communications in many areas. No cell phones, no radios, no 911—just you (and a partner if you were lucky) representing all things law and order and hoping no one put you on the spot because there were not always operational jails, either. Google Seth Rogen’s “shotgun speech” from Observe and Report for the best case scenario.

When order breaks down, things devolve far more quickly than you imagine and you get a crash course in the difference between Republicans and Democrats very quickly. (Spoiler alert: “Liberal Ideals” do not compare to “2nd Amendment Ideals” when poop hits the rotors.)

You don’t have enough food in your home to last a week. What food you do have will spoil quickly, or you’ll be unable to prepare it without electricity or a camping stove. Your gas tank isn’t full and there are no service stations, and everyone in your household will be looking to you and “the gubmint” for answers—and no one will be there to take your calls. Desperation sets in quickly, and the rest is too chilling for you to consider…which is why you psychologically avoid keeping spare gasoline or easily prepared food and potable water in case of emergencies.

That said? You have to remember that your Police Officers are also residents, meaning that they, too, have potentially lost homes, possessions, and loved ones. In one Katrina storm surge a precinct was flooded to the point that Officers had to escape out of a window and onto its roof, their gear and cars lost along with their homes. Think they felt like manning phones (that no longer existed) to answer a call about your neighbor eying your garage freezer with foul intent?

In New Orleans during the same storm, over 200 NOPD Officers simply hung up their uniforms and walked off the job, and, in two cases, committed suicide. Those remaining miserably worked 24/7 engaging in gun unpublicized battles until they quickly ran out of ammunition.

This isn’t a hit piece on cops mind you—the suicides were directly related to the officers' entire families being killed along with losing their homes and possessions, which was also the case with most of those other 198 that called it quits—I’m just showing you how tenuous a thread it is from which we hang as a civilized society.

Hurricane Michael, a more powerful hurricane that hit less vulnerable areas (specifically the ones NOT built by a genius below sea level despite being next to “the sea”) has few such stories yet, but the lesson still stands: Bottled water is cheap. So are shotguns and approved gasoline containers.

Just thoughts, albeit dark ones regarding your need to consider lifting that thin veneer of “civilized society” and at least being aware of your fellow man’s baser instincts when push literally comes to shove. ‘Till then? I’ll save you some fried chicken livers if you hurry.

(I’m on the way to a restaurant very easily taken for granted now that I think about it.)

When officer Alexander D. Teach is not patrolling our fair city on the heels of the criminal element, he spends his spare time volunteering for the Boehm Birth Defects Center.