Protect Your Pets In The Summer Heat

Humane Educational Society Executive Director Phil Snyder shares summer safety tips

During the summer months we receive an influx of Special Needs animals at HES. Not only do we receive injured pets, dogs suffering from mange and malnourishment, but the amount of animals requiring treatment for heartworms also spikes. Rising temperatures and heightened parasite activity can make summer a dangerous time for pets. Follow these tips to keep you pet safe, cool, and happy this summer!

Don't walk your dog during the day's highest heat and humidity, which is usually between 1 and 4 PM. This is especially important for dogs with short snouts, such as bulldogs, who can't pant as efficiently in humid weather due to their narrowed nostrils and windpipes.

Provide plenty of shade and water- Make sure your pet always has access to fresh, clean water inside the house and bring a bottle for your furry companion when going outside, just like you do for yourself. Our dogs get much thirstier than we do when they get hot. Signs of dehydration include dry gums and excessive drooling. Keep your pet in the shade as often as possible. While dogs and cats like to sunbathe, direct sunlight can overheat them (especially dogs) and lead to heat stroke.

Keep your dog's paws cool. Pets heat and cool from the bottom up. When outside, take breaks in the shade and have water available. It is also not a good idea to drive around with your dog in the back of a truck - the hot metal can burn paws quickly.

Never leave a pet in the car. Even if windows are cracked, the interior temp can rise by 19°F in as little as 7 minutes. On a hot day, this can be deadly. It can take less than 10 minutes to develop heat stroke in dogs and cats inside the hot vehicle.

Look out for heat exhaustion. If your dog shows signs of heat stress-heavy panting, dry or bright red gums, thick drool, vomiting, diarrhea, or wobbly legs-don't place her in ice cold water, which can put her into shock. Instead, move her to a cool place, drape a damp towel over her body, rewetting the cloth frequently, and get her to the vet as soon as you possibly can. A dog's normal temperature is between 100° and 103°F, so once she hits 104°F, she's in dangerous territory.

Have your dog wear a life vest in a bright color in any body of water to help her stay afloat and ensure that she can be seen by swimmers and boaters. Let her get used to wearing it in your yard first. Avoid lakes and ponds with blue-green algae, signified by scummy water and a foul odor. Algae can produce a toxin that may cause severe sickness or seizures quickly if your pet ingests the water, by either drinking from the lake or licking tainted fur. Use drops of a canine ear-drying solution to fight potential swimmer's ear.

Hookworms and heartworms are more prevalent during the summer and can gain access to your pet through the pads of his feet. Ask your vet for a prescription for heartworm preventative. Opt for pet-friendly insect repellents but check with your veterinarian first to find safe repellents for your pet.

For more information about the Humane Educational Society, please visit heschatt.org