Can We Ignore The Signs?

Our intrepid environmental columnist attends the People's Climate March

“We’ve been given a warning by science, and a wake-up call by nature; it is up to us now to heed them.” —Bill McKibben

Imagine yourself amidst a crowd of 200,000 people on a sweltering day marching on hot pavement in Washington D.C. Imagine this positive, energetic crowd bringing a message in unison to the center of U.S. governmental power: Listen! Listen, Government, listen to prevailing science about climate change! Take action with justice to save the life support system we need for our species to survive!

In fact, the People’s Climate March was a real and powerful calling in unity for jobs, justice, and climate action. On April 29, 2017, I was there to witness it firsthand chanting along with others, “This is what democracy looks like!”

The whirlwind trip began Friday evening. My 12-year old granddaughter, a teen friend and I drove to Oak Ridge to catch one of the three Tennessee buses bound for D.C. Arriving early in the morning, we caught the Metro and walked to the Capitol mall to experience a flurry of activity as people assembled. We filled Pennsylvania Avenue for 20 blocks marching to the White House on the 100th day of Trump’s administration.

“We’re here, we’re hot, this planet’s all we got,” demonstrators chanted. After surrounding the White House, a sit-in took place. Marchers beat their chests to a drum rhythm symbolically indicating our hearts beat as one. A rally followed at the Washington Monument.

Meanwhile, more than 370 sister marches occurred in solidarity all over the world including Chattanooga where participants walked across the Walnut Street Bridge and back. Finally at 9:30 p.m., sweaty and exhausted, we returned to the bus for the overnight journey back home.

The event was well organized. Marchers went to locations based on their special concern. Pick your spot behind Guardians of the Future, Defenders of Truth, or Keepers of Faith. Those concerned with immigration issues related to climate change impacts chose Creators of Sanctuary or Protectors of Justice. Builders of Democracy, Reshapers of Power, and Many Struggles: One Home were other choices.

Before marching we witnessed strong statements from indigenous women, labor leaders, veterans for peace, ministers, nurses, and environmentalists calling us to Resist, Build, Rise.

Everywhere there were signs, posters and flags being handed out in an electrified atmosphere. Lining the mall sidewalk was a long line of large water holders for refilling water bottles and another one of porta-potties. A realistic looking polar bear was hanging out with admirers and posing for pictures. Indigenous peoples were in colorful native dress. There was a biodiverse and multi-lingual mix of peoples, ages, genders, and colors. We saw large animal figures and imaginative headgear to visually enhance the message.

As the march began we stayed with the Defenders of Truth partly because they featured a small band of second-liners and a stiltwalker dancing to the lively music. This festive section supporting science was filled with creative signs.

“We are all on thin ice.” “Alternative energy, not alternative facts” “No sides in climate” “Scientific truth decay” “Planet before Profit” “Denial is not a policy” “This is not a drill.” “Break free from fossil fuels” “Climate change doesn’t care if you believe in it,” “It will be hard to apologize to your children when you’re underwater” “Make Earth cool again.”

And non-stop chanting too: “Hey, Hey, Ho, Ho, fossil fuels have got to go.” Suddenly as we walked the people began to shout “Shame, shame, shame”. We were passing the Trump International Hotel. That chant was repeated as we surrounded the White House along with “Resistance is here to stay—welcome to your 100th day.”

What an event! Many people look for signs from God or signs from animals or plants to help them make decisions. We have sent signs and spoken truth to power both visually and with our bodies. Ironically, we did it on a day that set an all-time heat record during the warmest April on record in Washington D.C. That’s another sign that we ignore climate change at our peril.

Let us keep pushing for awareness among us all because, as one sign stated, “Good planets are hard to find.”

Sandra Kurtz is an environmental community activist and is presently working through the Urban Century Institute. You can visit her website to learn more at enviroedu.net