Doing Our Part For The Planet

Climate change requires immediate actions from everyone

2019. It’s here. We didn’t do so well preserving the planet and its sustaining ecosystems last year. Let’s hope this year, given catastrophic signals of huge wildfires, disastrous flooding, heat waves, prolonged droughts, coral bleaching, and sea rise, that we are catching on to the need for climate change action.

The scientist-laden Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change just issued its latest report saying the world is headed for painful problems sooner than expected as greenhouse gas emissions keep rising. If you make New Year’s resolutions, taking a vow for climate change actions would be vitally important for your well-being and that of all our children.

There are plenty of things you can do in your everyday life, as you likely know: Reduce your carbon footprint by using less energy at home. Walk, bike, ride a CARTA shuttle, or drive an electric vehicle for transportation. Buy local produce and eat less or no meat. Avoid waste and plastic. Compost, reuse, share, barter, and recycle. Plant trees. Create some habitat. Don’t pollute the water with fertilizers and poisonous chemicals. Adjustments, yes, but a simpler, fulfilling lifestyle too.

Still, it’s not enough. Extensive use of fossil-based energy has gotten us into this situation. Switching to other energy forms is the answer. We are on our way despite the unconscionable reticence of our present government. Solar and wind industries continue to grow across the world.

Here in the U.S., the Mayors National Climate Action Agenda has resulted in many city actions. For example, nearby Atlanta has adopted a resolution to use 100 percent clean energy for city operations by 2025 and citywide by 2035.

New Orleans in in the top ten solar cities nationwide with more than 3,000 rooftop installations. Many have been placed on low- and moderate-income homes through an extensive solar leasing program.

While Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke has not signed on with these mayors, the city did pass a resolution to work toward 100 percent renewables and has had much success in reducing energy use in government buildings. The airport, VW, and several local businesses already rely on solar energy. EPB has established Solar Share, a community solar project, for individuals to purchase solar energy.

Still, it’s not enough. We must eliminate all fossil fuel infrastructure as quickly as possible. Reject nuclear power, too, as it’s expensive, takes too long to build, and has a radiation tradeoff plus radioactive waste with no satisfactory disposal solutions.

Here’s one economic action to explore: Cease investments in banks supporting fossil fuels. Green America has a database of banks and credit unions that avoid fossil fuel support. Only one is listed for Chattanooga: TRUST Federal Credit Union. Investors can support renewable energies.

Still, it’s not enough. We need to share housing space. Land is being gobbled up by development and urban sprawl to the detriment of the flora and fauna that we depend on for survival as part of a healthy ecosystem. Further, our waters suffer from poor quality.

The TN Department of Environment & Conservation estimates that 30 percent of state streams cannot support healthy aquatic wildlife while 40 percent are unsuitable for human recreation. Yet local homebuilders want relaxed ordinances allowing stormwater runoff on steep slopes. They also want to fill in and build in our floodplains, which are so vital to capture increased floodwaters sure to come from climate change impacts. Speak to elected officials.

Consider a future suggested by Leonardo DaVinci, as he wrote in his notebooks back around 1480: “The rivers will be deprived of their waters, the earth will no longer put forth her greenery, the fields will no more be decked with waving corn, all the animals finding no fresh grass for pasture will die. In this way, the fertile and fruitful earth will be forced to end with the element of fire; and then its surface will be left burnt up to cinder and this will be the end of all earthly nature.”

Which option will we choose for a future planet that includes the human species? DaVinci’s or climate change action? A path of materialism, overpopulation, and over-consumption of our natural resources is not in our best interest. That’s all the more reason to choose climate change action. It’s urgent!

Sandra Kurtz is an environmental community activist, chair of the South Chickamauga Creek Greenway Alliance, and is presently working through the Urban Century Institute. You can visit her website to learn more at enviroedu.net