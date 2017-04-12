How Much Is Enough?

Can socialist Cuba teach capitalist Tennessee a better way of living?

Cuba and Tennessee are about the same size and shape. I am just back from Camaguey, Cuba, a city of 321,000 in the island’s center. I went to compare our use of natural resources to that of a communist country. What about water, air, energy, wildlife, farming practices, human wellbeing, and climate change?

Camaguey is flat, but to the east there are low mountains, limestone caves, and an impressive tectonic plate crack.

Cubans live in small homes. Wrought iron covered windows and doors allow natural light plus safety. Moveable furniture is easily rearranged for visitors. Sweet espresso coffee is offered. Most have no oven. For baking or roasting, someone nearby is in that business. Homes may have small outside areas for gardens or chickens or ducks. Cuba has plenty of eggs.

Roads are mostly unpaved. Undeterred by potholes, drivers of bike taxis, horse-pulled carts, vegetable wagons, motorcycles, scooters, and cars skillfully avoid obstacles, dogs, and walkers. Each day one hears gentle clip-clops of horses or singing from someone selling wares. The state only pays $10 to $20 per month so many seek additional income. While housewares are expensive, there is free housing, a guaranteed amount of food, and good healthcare for all.

As for flora, picture grassland studded with palm trees plus pine and tropical plants. Find small deer, bats, birds, rodents, and insects plus reptiles like the 4-foot long iguanas on Iguana Island. Farmers raise cattle for milk, cheese, yogurt, and meat plus hogs, sheep, goats, chickens, horses, and bees. Fish, lobster and shrimp are abundant. The ocean features coral reefs and some very large starfish.

Sugar cane is the cash crop, but rice, black beans, tomatoes, peppers, squash, yucca, pineapple, papaya, avocado, mangoes, oranges, root vegetables, plantains, lettuce and cabbage are grown, as well. There are cigars, rum, coffee, honey and grapes for wine too. Much land is fallow.

The many Cuban soil types include Georgia-like red clay. Nutrients like potassium and phosphorous magnesium are low. Marabou, a barbed tall bush, impenetrably invades much farmland. Cuba is big on planting trees. It is illegal to cut trees, but strong demand for furniture has caused illegal cutting.

Air quality is good except at street level due to old car emissions and road dust. Still, Cubans burn less gasoline given fewer vehicles and lots of walking and biking. Homes have no heating. Electricity comes primarily from oil, but with low demand, air is less polluted than ours.

Sugar mills usually burn biogas from bagasse. Solar sometimes heats water. An electric heater at the showerhead provides warmish water. Most water is pumped to rooftop tanks for gravity-fed use. Rivers are filled with sewage. All Cubans either boil their water or filter it before drinking.

Clean water and sea rise are Cuba’s main environmental problems. There is extensive action to slow sea rise due to climate change. Saltwater is overwhelming the mangrove swamps that keep ocean water from invading fresh water and causing desertification.

So after my overview of Cuban resources use in comparison to ours locally, what have I concluded? The Cubans demonstrate better use of resources per capita primarily because they have less money to spend, their climate enables less use, and they have the basics, i.e. access to good health care, housing, food and water (when clean) plus good education.

They seem less stressed. I saw no homeless, poorly clothed, or painfully thin beggars and their life spans equal ours. What I did observe was community--like Cheers where everyone knows your name. They shared, bartered, and supported each other often with innovative and creative solutions. They all knew about climate change issues.

From an environmental perspective, maybe there’s something of value in a less capitalistic, social welfare system. Cubans have lessons to teach us.

Sandra Kurtz is an environmental community activist and is presently working through the Urban Century Institute. You can visit her website to learn more at enviroedu.net

Photo by Mira Pavlakovic