Mind And Spirit Come Together

Using science and faith to solve our climate problems

It was about 300–400 A.D. when a small group landed on Rapa Nui, the 63-square-mile island now known as Easter Island. It was lush with trees. They set up a civilization, cleared trees for farming, and slowly grew in population.

Around 1100 A.D., they began a spiritual quest. Using stone picks, they began carving giant statues called moai from soft volcanic rock. They believed these monuments represented ancestors/gods who would watch over their villages and keep them safe. These gargantuan carvings could weigh up to 82 tons.

What’s amazing is they transported the moai about 11 miles, apparently “walking” them with the help of ropes. While only a few moai stand on watch today, estimates are that about 1000 were carved.

By the time Dutch explorers landed on the island in 1722, there were a few scrawny trees and the civilization had collapsed. Oh, if only they had known enough about science and sustainability, they wouldn’t have overused and ignored their natural resources supply. They unintentionally committed ecocide.

Easter Island came to mind when Reverend Susan Hendershot, president of Interfaith Power & Light and Ken Kimmell, president of Union of Concerned Scientists, came to Chattanooga on June 24 to talk about “Faith, Science & Climate Solutions”. It was part of a joint speaking tour in Southeast states. Chattanooga was chosen as the Tennessee spot.

Together, the two of them made the case that faith and science are not opposed, but should work together to tackle solutions now available to slow climate change—the change that is now negatively impacting us and will likely be worse for our children and future generations if we don’t take action. It is a moral imperative.

The last five years have been the hottest on record globally. Chattanooga is the sixth fastest warming city in the U.S. Backed up with science information, Kimmel said we could stay below a two-degree rise in global temperature. We start with energy efficiency to reduce energy demand, thereby reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

We can decarbonize electricity by transitioning to renewable sources (primarily solar and wind). We can electrify vehicles and work on improving heating and cooling in industrial processes. We can allow nature to sequester carbon. Lastly we can limit non-carbon dioxide gases (methane, nitrous oxides, fluorinated greenhouse gases).

The good news is that we actually know how to do this. For example, research from ecologist Thomas Crowther shows that one action would be to plant a trillion trees, thus taking care of 25 percent of greenhouse gas emissions.

Reverend Hendershot pointed out that each of our diverse religious traditions calls us to hope, to love, to live with compassion for our brothers and sisters and the earth. Given science knowledge, actions informed by faith are thus needed to take care of the planet and all of its inhabitants.

In the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., “Science investigates; religion interprets. Science gives man knowledge, which is power; religion gives man wisdom, which is control. Science deals mainly with facts; religion deals mainly with values. The two are not rivals.”

Tennessee Interfaith Power & Light joins other state chapters with its mission to spiritually respond to the challenges of the climate crisis through upholding the sacredness of all life, protecting vulnerable communities, and caring for the Earth. Spiritual values are manifested by reducing our carbon footprint within daily lives, releasing the spiritual power of faith communities, and advocating for transformative climate protection and justice policies.

The Chattanooga TIPL group seeks faith partners for this effort. Meet at green|spaces July 18 at 6 p.m. for pizza and a program, “Build it Green”, to learn how your faith community can contribute to a better community and planet.

Urgent action is required. The moral voice is important. Science gives us information, but the moral and religious voice is needed for action lest we go the way of those moai builders on Easter Island. Today Easter Island relies on tourism, with all water and foods flown in from other places.

We have less excuse because we do have solutions guided by science; we can see the injustice of inaction and take steps based on our religious values.

Sandra Kurtz is an environmental community activist, chair of the South Chickamauga Creek Greenway Alliance, and is presently working through the Urban Century Institute. You can visit her website to learn more at enviroedu.net