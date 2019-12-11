Pushing Through Trouble To Joy

Wishing you peace on Earth and green tidings to all

“The Earth has a pulse, and so do we.” Those were the words of author Terry Tempest Williams during the annual Bioneers Conference in San Rafael, California. She described research findings at Castleton Tower in Utah. Scientists placed seismometers at the top and the bottom of the red rock. They discovered that the tower sways in tune with the deep vibrations within the Earth. Its pulse beats with the same timing as your heartbeat. Wow! That feels like a spiritual connection.

For thirty years, the Bioneers organization has been exploring cutting edge ideas for environmental living, respect and healing using their slogan “Revolution from the Heart of Nature.” Global environmental heroes were present including Bill McKibben, David Orr, Kenny Ausubel, Paul Hawken, and Nina Simons, to name a few.

From the South came Heather McTeer Toney, former EPA Region 4 Administrator now leading Mom’s Clean Air Force, and Kali Akuno, co-founder and director of Cooperation Jackson (MS). Speakers all gave voice to our anger and despair over the environmental setbacks that have come from this federal administration with Trump as the hood ornament.

Impacts of climate change hovered over the conferees noting melting ice in the Arctic that alters the winter rituals and ways of life were demonstrated in a Neo-shamanic dance performed by OLOX. We saw satellite photos of Amazon fires and rising ocean acidity impacts, noted the loss of soil health, reflected on the rising number of climate refugees, and were saddened over the latest news that more than three billion birds have disappeared over forty-eight years primarily due to human practices.

In short, the temperature is rising and at a faster rate. Can we adjust and if so how?

There was also anguish over a diminished democracy and ways in which capitalism is not working for us. Kenny Ausubel said, “Corporations are making feudalism great again.” Jobs are declining due to mechanization while our communities are polluted from fossil fuel industries leading to health issues. As one wag asked, “Climate is NOT a political issue? Tell that to the atmosphere.”

Coal burning is not an asset if it means death to the planet. Frankly the climate will be fine as it adjusts to human activities, but those activities are circling back to bite us. Ultimately, we are on Earth’s time and climate change is giving us feedback.

Despite all the recognition of earthly peril and climate weirding, the conference was upbeat and filled with positive solutions and success stories. There was talk of love and compassion. Food and wares were all local from small businesses. Art served to fuel conversation. There was encouragement to see no stranger and to never be a bystander. Kinship and relationships were flagship thoughts reminding us that each of us is someone’s ancestor. We must show up lest future inhabitants ask “What did you do when you knew?”

Can we reverse global warming with carbon in the atmosphere now at 445 parts per million? No, not just by reducing energy, but maybe through re-carbonizing our land, reducing food waste, putting labor ahead of capital, divesting, creating walkable cities, protecting forests and wetlands, improving rice cultivation, addressing population through education of women, and eating a plant rich diet.

Real wealth is based on restoring natural systems. We can move toward that economy recognizing we live in a closed system. For example, the study of biomimicry teaches us ways nature continues to exist in complex interrelated and self-organizing systems. Listening to indigenous peoples can also teach us much because of their long cultural history connected to nature.