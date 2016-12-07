Was Jesus An Environmentalist?

Tis the season for celebrating the bounties of our world…while we can

“You shall not pollute the land in which you live…you shall not defile the land in which you live, in which I also dwell.” Numbers 35:33-34.

Well, it’s December, the holiday season! Amidst all the extra tasks, the shopping, decorating, baking, wrapping gifts, and entertaining plus special programs and party attendance, sooner or later you are justified in asking why. Good question. What is the reason for the season?

Most Christians today say our reason is for celebrating the birth of Jesus. Actually, long before Jesus’ birth, people were holding agricultural festivities or gathering to ward off the coming dark, dangerous winter days. The Romans were celebrating Saturnalia with feasting, gambling, gift giving, gladiators, and human sacrifices.

As a devout Jew, Jesus likely celebrated Hanukkah, the eight-day rededication to spiritual freedom and for repair of the world. Jesus was certainly anti-corruption and brought us a message to love one another and get saved. Saving us. Isn’t that an environmentalist goal? Could we then call Jesus an environmentalist?

To answer that question, first consider cultural and social sanctions of the time plus geographic features and climate where Jesus lived. A topographic map shows a long narrow valley between two mountain ranges. Water drained from both ranges into Nazareth where Jesus grew up near the Sea of Galilee (13 x 8 miles in size). Jerusalem is 100 miles south.

Imagine fertile farming. Olives, wheat for flatbreads, barley, grapes, pomegranates, legumes, melons, dates, nuts, and oranges flourished in this temperate climate. Fish, sheep, goats, cows, and chickens were available for meat. Wine, water, milk and honey accompanied meals.

There was a large gap between rich and poor. Jesus grew up in a carpenter-led family meaning middle class, but he was basically homeless wandering the land with 12 other guys leading a communal lifestyle. He lived close to the land and shunned wealth accumulation. The group depended on people sharing food and homes.

Each village would have a courtyard with a cistern where water was stored. Given there was no plastic, no electricity, no polluting emissions from vehicles, and little use of resources for clothing, food, and housing, Jesus chalks up some environmental points.

Education was important for Jewish families. Torah teachings shaped Jesus’ thinking. The Jewish Scriptures speak of God’s caring for and sustaining the natural order (e.g., Psalm 104, 147; Job 36:27-33). In the same vein, Jesus often reflects God’s concern for the earth anticipating a time when peace and harmony will reign both in the world of nature and between humans and the rest of nature.

For example, Jesus would have known about the wolf lying down with the lamb (Isaiah 11:6-9). More environmental points for having a sense of stewardship and human responsibility.

A Jewish boy would know of scriptures that addressed justice. In those days, there were servants and even slaves who worked the farms. Jewish thinking indicated that everyone should have a day off from work including animals. The land belonged to all and one must share.

The idea of tithing was originally tied to land, not money. If you owned farmland, to be a good steward, you were obligated to not harvest the ‘corners of your fields’. Share with others because that’s everyone’s right.

In his many parables and teachings Jesus used images from the natural world—mustard seeds, grains of sand, lilies of the field, sparrows, etc.—to emphasize our dependence on nature to live. The stories carried a lesson about our behavior toward one another too. Today those concerned about the environment recognize that the work is connected to justice. It seems that Jesus understood that connection.

Jesus qualifies as an environmentalist through his communal living, his teachings to care for one another, and his land and justice concerns. Reasons we can all celebrate! Merry Christmas! Happy Hanukkah!

I am indebted to Rabbi Teri Appleby of Mizpah Congregation-Reform and Dr. Richard Young, Biblical scholar and author, for their contributions to this month’s column.

Sandra Kurtz is an environmental community activist and is presently working through the Urban Century Institute. You can visit her website to learn more at enviroedu.net