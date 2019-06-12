Will Humans Survive Development?

Support Sen. Alexander’s “Preserve Our Parks” bill

Here’s the recent warning from the UN Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services Report: Nature is declining globally at rates unprecedented in human history—and the rate of species extinctions is accelerating, with grave impacts on people around the world now likely.

The report says around one million animal and plant species are now threatened with extinction. Further, native species in land-based habitats have fallen by 20 percent and 40 percent for amphibians.

The report also says insect species numbers are down. In fact, around 60 percent of mammal biomass today consists of domesticated animals for human use, including 1000 million cows and 600 million cats. That’s an overpopulation issue not of animals, but of people.

The report’s assessment co-chair, Professor Josef Settele, said, “The essential, interconnected web of life on Earth is getting smaller and increasingly frayed. This loss is a direct result of human activity and constitutes a direct threat to human well-being in all regions of the world.”

Did you get that? HUMAN well-being. Loss of plants and animals is connected to human species demise. And what is the cause of this massive loss some call the Sixth Extinction? Well, it’s us—not somebody somewhere else—us. And why should we care? Because loss of biodiversity is not only an environmental issue; it is related to sustainable justice and development goals including poverty, hunger, loss of farmland, migration, health, water, cities, climate, oceans, and land for all Earth inhabitants.

Why is it happening? The report lists the reasons in priority order: 1.) Changes in land and sea use; 2.) Direct exploitation of organisms; 3.) Climate change; 4.) Pollution; and 5.) Invasive alien species.

These reasons are all interconnected. Locally we can’t do much about sea use although we do consume ocean fish. Overfishing is a problem as is plastic and waste. Climate change is bringing warmer temperatures due to pollution. Also, our import of plants and sometimes animals from around the world has allowed invasive species to run amuck without natural controls.

Tennessee is one of the most biodiverse places in the world. Land use is our challenge. We change the land every day, primarily due to urban sprawl and development that ignores the natural services provided by our wetlands, natural fields, and forests with their biodiverse habitats. We get free clean air and water treatment, air conditioning, food, flood management, carbon sequestration, waste recycling, ecosystem balance, recreation, and aesthetic rejuvenation.

Let’s not give it away so easily when a waiver is requested to fill in a wetland or cut down a forest for some deemed profitable endeavor. We are experiencing the proverbial death by 1000 cuts. Every wetland, natural meadow, or forest we lose already had a highly complex, well-developed web of specialized organisms working together.

Such Tennessee species as the harelip sucker fish, Carolina parakeet, and 9 species of mussels are already extinct all due to human interference. Today, 62 Tennessee animal species are on the endangered species list, including primarily bats, mussels, fish, crayfish, and even a flying squirrel. There are also 11 threatened species. Plants number 13 endangered and 7 threatened. Ruth’s golden aster, Tennessee yellow-eyed grass, and Spring Creek bladderpod are listed. There are others unlisted.

What can be done then to stop the loss of ecosystems that support human existence?

Michael Bloomberg just invested $500 million in a Beyond Carbon Initiative to stop burning of fossil fuel. Mining destroys ecosystems. Don’t have $500 million? You can still work to change attitudes. If you think wetlands and forests are ugly or better used for shopping centers, entertainment, or housing, think again. Challenge yourself to reduce your use of fossil fuel and nuclear-powered energy. Reduce your consumption of products, especially plastic, and work to reduce the amount of waste in your garbage can. Drive less.

On a governmental level, speak up for saving land and water. Ask legislators to pass Senator Alexander’s Preserve Our Parks bill. Ask TVA to move more quickly to renewables. Join environmental groups. Guard against construction permits that unnecessarily take away land or water space.

A lifeless planet does not improve the economy. Put the saving of natural land as a top priority and take part in protecting it. Work to live in harmony with nature, not wipe it out.

CORRECTION: In my May column, I shared incorrect information. The Red Wolves Soccer Club owner does not envision a tunnel under I-75 to connect a stadium to Camp Jordan, but wants a concrete walk under the I-75 Spring Creek bridge.

Sandra Kurtz is an environmental community activist, chair of the South Chickamauga Creek Greenway Alliance, and is presently working through the Urban Century Institute. You can visit her website to learn more at enviroedu.net