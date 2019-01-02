Finding, Honoring and Living Your Best Life

The good doctor offers up positive advice for a brand new year

At this time of year, I often write about intentions and resolutions, and how they differ. For instance, a resolution is usually about doing or not doing something. I will lose weight. I will stop smoking. I will save money, etc.

They don’t tend to last much past January, and then you’re stuck with that gym membership you may or may not use.

Intentions, however, are more about being. I am becoming my better self, someone who is more conscious of my health. I will explore my relationship to money and set my intention to enrich that relationship.

These shifts in how you view and inhabit your world are significant and lasting. The details—weight loss, spending habits—then take care of themselves. When you get “right” with your thoughts, you’ll find your behavior shifts in healthy ways.

This year, however, I want to explore inspiration. What better time than the season of new beginnings? And as I’ve been pondering this idea of inspiration, my thoughts quickly turned to one of my greatest personal inspirers, Maya Angelou.

Many of you probably recall her beautiful, insightful poem written for former president Bill Clinton’s inauguration in 1993, “On the Pulse of Morning.”

Author Andrew Spacey describes it as “a poem that isn’t afraid to look back into darker times before pushing on forward into a future full of hope. [It] asserts that human beings can change for the better and that, working with Nature, learning from the past, and despite differences, great things can be accomplished together.”

And Maya Angelou has said, “In my work, in everything I do, I mean to say that we human beings are more alike than we are unalike, and to use that statement to break down the walls we set between ourselves.”

Now, on the threshold of a new year, I am particularly inspired by these words from her poem: “I, the Rock, I the River, I the Tree, I am yours—your Passages have been paid. Lift up your faces, you have a piercing need for this bright morning dawning for you.”

I feel fortunate to have many “inspirers,” and in that lovely way the universe works—and our consciousness tunes in—I find as I ponder a specific topic an abundance of related ideas begin arriving from myriad directions—books, films, conversations, inspired thought, etc.

For example, I recently came across this description of the lotus flower: It grows in muddy water, and it is this environment that gives forth the flower’s first and most literal meaning: rising and blooming above the murk to achieve enlightenment.

Then, from Deepak Chopra: “You must find the place inside yourself where nothing is impossible.” (It was Deepak Chopra’s book, “Quantum Healing” that provided the inspiration for my own first book.)

And the hits just keep coming. “I am open to the mystery and magic that this new beginning brings.” “I am not telling you it is going to be easy. I’m telling you it’s going to be worth it.” (authors unknown)

Here’s a timely New Year’s affirmation: “I release all things from the past year that has caused any negative attachment. I welcome new changes, new lessons and new adventures.” (from The Buddha Way)

Several more came across my desk:

“And now we welcome the new year, full of things that have never been.” (Rilke)

“Afoot and lighthearted I take to the open road, healthy, free, the world before me. The long path leading wherever I choose.” (Walt Whitman)

“Passion is energy. Feel the power that comes from focusing on what excites you.” (Oprah Winfrey)

Some questions I encourage you to ask yourself: What inspires me, and where do I find my inspiration? Am I open to receiving the gifts of insight…enlightenment…passion? Am I catching the messages which arrive all the time, raining down and surrounding me as I ponder my life? Am I open to living a life inspired by the wisdom of others, and by the wisdom within?

As you embark on your own inspired, lighthearted journey, I wish you all you want for yourself in the New Year.

Until next time: “Choose every day to forgive yourself. You are human, flawed and most of all, worthy of love.” — HealthyPlace.com

Rick Pimental-Habib, Ph.D., is a psychotherapist, author, minister, and educator in private practice in Chattanooga. Contact him at DrRPH.com, visit his wellness center at WellNestChattanooga.com