Leaving Your Baggage Behind

I have a young friend who recently finished hiking a portion of the Appalachian Trail—seven days’ worth. He has plenty of tales from that experience; some are entertaining, some heartbreaking, some positive and life-affirming. He’s not even from this country, he’s from the U.K., but very much wanted to begin an exploration of America, meet people from different walks of life, and generally gain the kind of awe-filled inspiration and wisdom that Mama Nature offers in abundance. So he began with the Trail.

He’ll make his way through several states, then end up in Maine for a lovely coastal summer. He’s on his own, meeting very interesting people, and creating experiences he’ll take with him to college and beyond. And he’s only eighteen.

Another friend travelled to Hawaii last year to witness the birthing of humpback whales. She works for the Oceanographic Institute in D.C. Her job includes protecting the ecologically-sensitive coastlines of the mid-Atlantic. Yet she had never seen the extremely rare, miraculous sight of whale calves being born. So, she packed up her grandson and off they went for a once-in-a-lifetime education. She’s sixty-two.

The moral of these stories is, travel is education. Whether you’re an 18-year-old on a gap year or a grandmother wanting to teach her inquisitive grandson about nature, travel has a way of opening the mind, creating lasting, life-altering experiences, and teaching us about understanding and compassion for others.

When you visit island nations where the residents cannot afford decent shelter or food, and fresh water is a scarce commodity, you are changed.

When you are dropped into the middle of a culture that does not speak your language, eat your food, wear your clothes or engage in tribal rituals and relationships that are well beyond your experience, you are changed.

But here’s another way to go about this. Not everyone has the resources to embark on trips across the world, or across the pond. Not everyone has the time or the financial/familial/employment support to find out firsthand what the Dalai Lama eats for lunch after praying. This isn’t, however, the only way to travel.

Right here at home, our scenic city has gorgeous trails that end in waterfalls. Mountain top views that stun. A river that passes through breath-taking gorges…with great swaths of color in the Fall. Any one of these areas lend to the soul-enriching meditative moments that can change one’s perspective forever.

Have you ever gone barefoot on a trail (called, “Earthing” or “Grounding”) for a few miles, and ended up on a rock-outcropping to meditate with the sound a flowing creek in the background? I have a couple of local friends who do this regularly. Aside from a greater appreciation of Mama Nature, they talk about the benefits of more positive moods, slower, more mindful daily routines, a stronger desire for turning inward and gaining self-awareness, lowered anxiety, and even a better quality of relationships. They are learning about their big universe (outside themselves) and their small universe (within). All for free.

Have you ever just sat and people watched? On a bench with an ice cream cone, a return to childhood. At the park. By the river. In the sculpture gardens. At the zoo. The aquarium. Mean Mug. Just watch. Let your mind travel. Breathe.

Travel is education.

Until next time, I’ll leave you with these words of wisdom in the hopes that they may inspire you to take steps toward broadening your horizon; perhaps toward opening your mind and heart to others, perhaps toward opening inner doors to yourself.

When you’re in a dark place, you sometimes tend to think you’ve been buried. Perhaps you’ve been planted. Bloom.” — unknown

