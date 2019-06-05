Loving Your Inner Cracked Pot

Plus, the good doctor’s “Balanced Life Checklist”

An elderly woman had two large pots, one hung on either end of a pole which she carried across the back of her neck. One of the pots had a crack in it, while the other pot was perfect and always delivered a full portion of water. At the end of the long walks from the stream to the house, the cracked pot arrived only half full.

For two years this went on daily, with the woman bringing home only one and a half pots of water.

Of course, the perfect pot was proud of its accomplishments. But the poor cracked pot was ashamed of its own imperfection, and miserable that it could only do half of what it had been made to do. Feeling like a bitter failure, it spoke to the woman one day by the stream. “I am ashamed of myself, because this crack in my side causes water to leak out all the way back to your house.”

The old woman smiled, “Did you notice that there are flowers on your side of the path, but not on the other pot’s side? That’s because I have always known about your flaw, so I planted flower seeds on your side of the path, and every day while we walk back, you water them. For two years I have been able to pick these beautiful flowers for my table. Without you being just the way you are, there would not be this beauty to grace my home.”

The moral goes something like this: Each of us has our own uniqueness. It’s the cracks and flaws that make our lives together so interesting and colorful. Perhaps we can better learn to accept each other for who we are and look for the good. Perhaps “flaws” and “cracks” are a matter of perception.

It’s important to realize that we are all works in progress. The following is what I call a “Balanced Life Checklist” to spark the process of taking stock—looking, realistically, at what works and what doesn’t:

▪ Freud said to love and to work are all we need. How is your love life? Are you happily involved? Happily single? Is there a pattern to the types of people you become involved with that you need to change?

▪ How is your work life? Do you look forward to waking up every morning with a sense of purpose to your day? You’re the only one who can choose to set your path in a new direction if that’s what you desire.

▪ How balanced is your life? Are you a workaholic, or do you strike a healthy balance between work, love, family, fun, and relaxation? Balance is important in order to avoid burnout and feeling overwhelmed.

▪ The Mind/Body/Spirit connection. How is your health? Do you help yourself to stay healthy physically? Are you keeping your mind sharp with thought-provoking conversations/books/movies? What about the state of your spirituality? Whether you’re a churchgoer, meditator, or tree hugger, it’s important to develop your spiritual self, and bring a sense of peace and connection into your life.

▪ Friendships. It’s a sure-fire sabotage of the relationship with your partner to expect him/her to be your everything. And so we have friends. Some to confide in, some to laugh/cry with, some to discuss esotery with, some to pig out with. And some to grow old with.

Take a look at this list every now and then, perhaps every year on your birthday, anniversary, New Year’s. See if your life feels in harmony, or if it’s out of balance. Which cracks are you keeping, and which do you want to change? It’s all up to you.

And meanwhile, remember to smell the flowers on your side of the path.

Till next week: “I got called ‘pretty’ today. Well actually the full statement was, ‘You’re pretty annoying,’ but I only focus on the positive.” —unknown

Rick Pimental-Habib, Ph.D., is a psychotherapist, author, minister, and educator in private practice in Chattanooga. Contact him at DrRPH.com, visit his wellness center at WellNestChattanooga.com