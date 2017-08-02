Puppy Love And Feeling Good

The good doctor on the healthy joys of playing just like a child

Picture this: A 50-something man lying on the floor, playing with a rambunctious mongrel, assorted chew toys and balls scattered about. Wet licks are given freely. Friendly growls accompany head-lunges. Belly-pouncing is out of control.

If you’re a dog lover, you think this is fun. If not, just picture the old “America’s Funniest Videos” and you’ll get it. I love my goofy Lily Pad, my five-year-old little rescue, even though I tease her about being “all fuselage and skinny legs.”

She teases me too, believe me. Those toys aren’t left at my feet all slimy for nothin’. Lily Pad was taught by the best: my former goofball, Betty Lou, who recently crossed the rainbow bridge, after a long life of similar mayhem and unconditional love.

How often do we, as adults, allow ourselves to play with childlike glee and silliness? I’m guessing not too often. I know I wouldn’t if it weren’t for La Lily. She has taught me a few things, and she makes my daily schedule much more fun.

In fact, it’s become a priority around here to spend some time playing fetch each day; going for neighborhood walks; doling out generous doses of belly-scratching in between naps. And you know what I love about all that? It always makes me feel good. I know she loves it too, though I can’t help but think that I am the main recipient.

I believe there are certain aspects to life that give our self-esteem a healthy shot in the arm. For me, having fun with Lily is one of those aspects. And sure, the endorphins are flowing and that helps. But there are many opportunities in life to increase good feelings, and feeling good about ourselves. Surrounding ourselves with self-esteem “enhancers” is but one vital part of healthy self-care.

See, we cannot only work, take care of the kids, tend to elderly parents, and tackle all the other obligations of a busy life, be they pleasant or burdensome. We also have to have fun.

And I’m not referring to the once-a-year vacation you have to recuperate from. I mean daily fun that puts a smile on your face and warms your heart. Happiness that you feel from head to toe. Embarrassing, dance-like-nobody’s-watching joy. Can you imagine creating that every day for yourself?

When pondering the balance in your own life, consider the following:

Freud suggested that love and work are all we need. How is your love life? Are you happily involved? Happily single? Something there you need to look at?

How is your work life? Do you look forward to waking up with a sense of purpose to your day? You’re the only one who can choose to set your path in a new direction if desired.

The Mind/Body/Spirit connection. Are you doing your best to take care of yourself physically? Are you keeping your mind sharp with, for instance, stimulating conversations and good reading? What of your spiritual path? Whether you’re a church-goer, meditator, or tree-hugger, our Spirit within is what connects us all.

Friendships. It’s a sure-fire sabotage of your relationship with your sig other to expect him/her to be your everything. And so we have friends. Some to confide in, some to laugh and cry with, some to discuss esotery with, some to pig out with … a happy life includes rewarding friendships.

See, your priorities are totally up to you. You make the choices that allow for a week of healthy balance, a day of happiness, an hour that soothes the soul, a minute to exhale and connect. And with this awareness of balance you’ll find that you’ll begin to de-stress and enjoy life more. It’s all up to you.

Lily Pad has taught me some valuable lessons about the benefits of having fun … and for that, she can get all the belly-scratching she wants. Because when you feel good about your choices, you feel good about your life, and good about yourself.

Besides, it’s summer. Go get some (proverbial) sand in your shorts.

I will leave you with this traditional Mexican saying: Cada quien puede hacer de sus calzones un papalote. (Every man is entitled to make a kite from his pants!)

Dr. Rick Pimental-Habib, Ph.D., is a psychotherapist, author, minister, and educator in private practice in Chattanooga. Contact him at DrRPH.com, visit his wellness center at WellNestChattanooga.com