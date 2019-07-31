Sharing Our Collective Wisdom

by

The good doctor updates his life lesson list

It’s been a while since we’ve shared lessons from our collective experiences, and I figure there’s no time like the present.

Beginning with an article from a friend, and adding lessons from my own life, as well as input from you—thank you, contributors!—I’m bringing this topic back around with some new and thought-provoking wisdom. I hope you enjoy.

I have learned … that just because two people argue, it doesn’t mean they don’t love each other. And just because they don’t argue, it doesn’t mean they do.

I have learned … that no matter how good a partner or friend is, they’re going to hurt you every once in a while and will need forgiveness for that.

I have learned … that true friendship continues to grow, even over the longest distance. Same goes for “true love”.

I have learned … that it is important to leave loved ones with loving words. It may be the last time you speak to them.

I have learned … that you can do something in an instant that will give you heartache for life.

I have learned … that it’s taking a lifetime to become the person I want to be.

I have learned … that we are responsible for what we do, no matter how we feel.

I have learned … that everything begins with the energy of a thought.

I have learned … that money is a lousy way of keeping score.

I have learned … that my best friend and I can do anything or nothing and have the best time.

I have learned … that sometimes the people you expect to kick you when you’re down will be the ones to help you get back up.

I have learned … that when I’m angry I have the right to be angry, but that doesn’t give me the right to be cruel. Ditto for depression.

I have learned … that maturity has more to do with what you’ve learned from your experiences and less to do with how many birthdays you’ve celebrated.

I have learned … that it isn’t always enough to be forgiven by others. It’s important to learn to forgive yourself.

I have learned … that no matter how badly your heart’s been broken the world doesn’t stop for your grief.

I have learned … that it’s always okay to ask for help.

I have learned …. that our background and circumstances have influenced who we are, but we are responsible for who we become.

I have learned … that your life can be changed in a matter of moments by people who don’t even know you.

I have learned … that even when you think you have no more to give, when a friend cries out to you—you will find the strength to help.

I have learned … that credentials on the wall do not make you a decent human being.

I have learned … that the people you care about most in life are taken from you too soon.

∙ ∙ ∙ ∙

Until next time, for parents and grandparents: “Take care with how you speak to your children, for your words will become the voices in their heads.” — J.L. Maciek

Rick Pimental-Habib, Ph.D., is a psychotherapist, author, minister, and educator in private practice in Chattanooga. Contact him at DrRPH.com, visit his wellness center at WellNestChattanooga.com

by

DI 16.31

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

July 31, 2019

Thursday

August 1, 2019

Friday

August 2, 2019

Saturday

August 3, 2019

Sunday

August 4, 2019

Monday

August 5, 2019

Tuesday

August 6, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours