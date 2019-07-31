Sharing Our Collective Wisdom

The good doctor updates his life lesson list

It’s been a while since we’ve shared lessons from our collective experiences, and I figure there’s no time like the present.

Beginning with an article from a friend, and adding lessons from my own life, as well as input from you—thank you, contributors!—I’m bringing this topic back around with some new and thought-provoking wisdom. I hope you enjoy.

I have learned … that just because two people argue, it doesn’t mean they don’t love each other. And just because they don’t argue, it doesn’t mean they do.

I have learned … that no matter how good a partner or friend is, they’re going to hurt you every once in a while and will need forgiveness for that.

I have learned … that true friendship continues to grow, even over the longest distance. Same goes for “true love”.

I have learned … that it is important to leave loved ones with loving words. It may be the last time you speak to them.

I have learned … that you can do something in an instant that will give you heartache for life.

I have learned … that it’s taking a lifetime to become the person I want to be.

I have learned … that we are responsible for what we do, no matter how we feel.

I have learned … that everything begins with the energy of a thought.

I have learned … that money is a lousy way of keeping score.

I have learned … that my best friend and I can do anything or nothing and have the best time.

I have learned … that sometimes the people you expect to kick you when you’re down will be the ones to help you get back up.

I have learned … that when I’m angry I have the right to be angry, but that doesn’t give me the right to be cruel. Ditto for depression.

I have learned … that maturity has more to do with what you’ve learned from your experiences and less to do with how many birthdays you’ve celebrated.

I have learned … that it isn’t always enough to be forgiven by others. It’s important to learn to forgive yourself.

I have learned … that no matter how badly your heart’s been broken the world doesn’t stop for your grief.

I have learned … that it’s always okay to ask for help.

I have learned …. that our background and circumstances have influenced who we are, but we are responsible for who we become.

I have learned … that your life can be changed in a matter of moments by people who don’t even know you.

I have learned … that even when you think you have no more to give, when a friend cries out to you—you will find the strength to help.

I have learned … that credentials on the wall do not make you a decent human being.

I have learned … that the people you care about most in life are taken from you too soon.

∙ ∙ ∙ ∙

Until next time, for parents and grandparents: “Take care with how you speak to your children, for your words will become the voices in their heads.” — J.L. Maciek

