Cultivating gratitude in the New Year, one day at a time

Usually at this time, the stepping off point of a new year, I write about setting intentions and the unlimited satisfaction that comes from new beginnings, positive adventures and healthy goals.

But this year, I want to share with you the power of gratitude, as I believe it to be a life-changing force that is within everyone’s ability to cultivate. It can make a huge difference in how you view your life, how you navigate your intentions, and the quality of your relationships. I know this may sound too good to be true, but stick with me here, and let’s look more closely at this.

Gratitude is perhaps the most powerful emotion for developing peace of mind, centeredness, and the re-wiring of our brain to allow for more and more feelings of gratitude to come naturally the more we practice.

All this and no pills, no shots. Just an empowered state of mind that boosts optimism, generosity, happiness and possibly a longer, healthier life.

What is gratitude? It is an expression of appreciation and the quality of being thankful. When practicing gratitude, we are training ourselves—literally re-wiring our brain—to easily feel the emotion of gratitude so we can see the good in life, rather than focusing on the negative.

What are the benefits to practicing gratitude? They are many! Here are some possibilities:

• You will feel happier, friendly and have a tendency to attract like-minded, optimistic others.

• You will be less self-absorbed and have increased self-esteem as you experience the good feelings that come back to you as you walk through life appreciating others.

• Your energy and outlook on the world will improve, as you see more of the positive around rather than the negative.

• You will feel more relaxed and centered.

• You will be more emotionally available in your relationships.

Where do I begin? If you are thinking, “What do I have to be grateful for?” well, that’s a good starting point. You woke up this morning. Someone loves you and you love them. You have a roof over your head. You have food and clothing. These are fundamentals … think about what else you have to be grateful for, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant. Did you eat today? There are thousands of children who didn’t. Did you get up and walk? There are many veterans who cannot. Did you contribute to society today? Many people are desperately seeking a sense of purpose.

Regular Shrink Rappers will recall that I often suggest you “book-end” your day. In the morning, when you awaken and your feet touch the floor, think about what your intentions are for the day. To be kinder to co-workers perhaps. To be more attentive to your kids. To call your parents. To be more present with your feelings and honor your needs. To be sober. To have a sense of humor about yourself and life. You get the idea.

At night, as your head hits the pillow, I suggest you review your day and find five things you are thankful for. People were kind to you. You made money at work. You received a good grade on an exam. Your dog thinks you’re the best human ever, and offers you unconditional love.

Here’s the big secret: What you feel grateful for, you get more of. This is a basic “Law of Attraction” tenet. You’ve only got five dollars in your wallet? Pause for a second, and be grateful for that five dollars and know that you are attracting more prosperity with your “attitude of gratitude.”

How do we cultivate gratefulness?

1. Consider keeping a gratefulness journal where you log all the things that happened that day for which you are thankful.

2. Learn to be aware of the thoughts you think and the words you speak. Catch any negativity and nip it in the bud!

3. Perform one random act of kindness each day. Thereby giving someone else something to be grateful for…planting the seed for a positive cycle that will come back to you.

So really, it’s pretty simple. It’s starting a new habit for the New Year. Practice gratitude, one day at a time, and see what happens. I promise you that only good can come of it.

Until next time: “I believe in the good things coming.” — Mad Kitty

Dr. Rick Pimental-Habib, Ph.D., is a psychotherapist, author, minister, and educator in private practice in Chattanooga. Contact him at DrRPH.com, visit his wellness center at WellNestChattanooga.com