What Have You Learned?

Here we are, standing on the threshold of a new year. I believe it’s a healthy (and potentially healing) time for reflections back, and intentions forward.

Most in my circle are fervently hoping for a better 2018, due largely to political disappointments (to put it mildly) from this past year. But because there are also bright spots from this year—and every year—I encourage you to pause for a moment, take a breath, and see what there is in your own recent life you can learn from.

Perhaps special reflection in the areas of relationships, loss, career, education, identity (and whatever else is timely for you) will bring wisdom for future choices, and therefore greater possibility for future happiness. I would encourage you to keep an open mind about this; to not push, just allow your insights to be.

A good friend sent an inspiring article to me (author/s unknown) and I want to share a few gems with you. Below are parts of the original, called “What I Have Learned,” as well as additions from my own experiences, and input from loved ones. I hope you find it a helpful kick-start to your New Year.

I have learned…that just because two people argue, it doesn’t mean they don’t love each other. And just because they don’t argue, it doesn’t mean they do. I have learned…that no matter how good a partner or friend is, they’re going to hurt you now and then, and will need forgiveness.

I have learned…that true friendship can continue to thrive, even over the longest distance. Same goes for “true love”.

I have learned…that it is important to leave loved ones with loving words. It may be the last time you see them.

I have learned…that it’s taking me a lifetime (so far) to become the person I want to be. I have learned…that we are responsible for our actions, no matter our feelings. I have learned…that everything, everything, everything begins with a thought.

I have learned…that heroes are the people who do what has to be done when it needs to be done, regardless of the consequences.

I have learned…that sometimes the people you expect to kick you when you’re down, will surprisingly be the ones to help you get back up.

I have learned…that when I’m angry I have the right to be angry, but that doesn’t give me the right to be cruel. Ditto for depression.

I have learned…that maturity has more to do with what you’ve learned from your experiences and less to do with how many birthdays you’ve celebrated.

I have learned…that it isn’t enough to be forgiven by others. It’s important to learn to forgive yourself, care and love yourself.

I have learned…that no matter how badly your heart’s been broken the world doesn’t stop for your grief. But you may need to … for a little while. I have learned…that it’s always okay to ask for help.

I have learned…that our background and circumstances have influenced who we are, but we are responsible for whom we become. The future is ours.

I have learned…that your life can change in a second. For better, or for worse. I have learned…that the people (and pets) you care about most in life are taken from you much too soon. At least it feels that way.

Until next time, I’ll close with a passage from “How to Love” by Thich Nhat Hanh, a renowned Zen master, peace advocate, and Nobel Prize nominee (nominated by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.):

“The notions and ideas we have about happiness can entrap us. Our idea of happiness may be the very thing that prevents us from being happy. When we’re caught in a belief that happiness should take a particular form, we fail to see the opportunities for joy that are right in front of us.”

