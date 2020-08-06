Finalists Announced For Chattanooga’s First Annual Technology Excellence Awards

ChaTech, the Chattanooga Technology Council, announces the first annual Technology Excellence Awards (TechX). The inaugural TechX Awards will recognize regional companies for outstanding involvement, achievements and accomplishments in the Chattanooga technology community.

The awards were well received by the community. Across the 10 categories, there were 70 nominations among 33 companies.

The finalists are:

CxO of the Year - Honors a senior technology executive, such as a VP or C-Suite, for their innovation and creativity in planning and deploying enterprise systems, future technology goals, management philosophies, and service to the industry and community.

BCBST: Jennifer Butler

City of Chattanooga: Brent Messer

Kenco Group: Steve Hitchings

Technology Leader of the Year - Recognizes a key executive, manager level or above, whose knowledge and skill with technology has helped them grow and shape their companies.

Groxio: Bruce Tate

Rhinogram: Kathy Ford

Text Request: Rob Reagan

Security Leader of the Year - Recognizes a security leader, manager level or above, who demonstrates excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security.

InfoSystems: Fred Cobb

Ionado Group: Lemon Williams

Kenco Group: Wes Floyd

Data Analytics: Professional or Team of the Year - Celebrates the individual or team that has executed a data or analytics implementation to enhance organizational decision-making and operations. Includes Data Science, Analytics, Business Intelligence, Data Engineers, Database Developer, ETL, etc.

FreightWaves Team

Kenco Group Team

PlayCore: Jon Schier

Infrastructure Team of the Year - Recognizes the IT Infrastructure team who has led unparalleled business transformation through the use of infrastructure technologies. Includes Network Admin, Server Admin, Firewall Admin, etc.

InfoSystems

Kenco Group

PlayCore

Software Developer of the Year - Celebrates an individual who has made significant contributions to the advancement of software development.

Chatt State: Bill Crum

EirSystems: Kenny O’Neal

Kenco Group: Trever Ehrlich

Tech Company of the Year - Recognizes a service provider company that has demonstrated exceptional insight and innovation using technological strategies to improve productivity, enhance organizational performance, and/or develop new markets.

FreightWaves

Mike Collins & Associates

Text Request

Unsung Tech Hero of the Year - Distinguishes the unheralded technology superstar, in the trenches, paving the way for a successful implementation, a smooth business day, or a working desktop device. May be an individual or a team.

Chatt State: Savitha Pinnepalli

Kenco Group: Jennifer Edwards

STEM School of Chattanooga, Hamilton County Schools: Kristin Burrus

Early Innovator Award - Honors an emerging or existing technology-based company with a prototype product, a new process, or early-stage software application with the potential for a significant competitive advantage or groundbreaking disruption in its field.

Base Camp Health

BCBST: Robotics Process Automation Journey

FAN Innovation

Project of the Year - Recognizes the most innovative, imaginative, and successful project in either the public or private sector. This winner will show how they responded to changing customer needs as well as growing business demands.

Kenco Group: Comprehensive Cloud Strategic Initiative

TVA: Hydro Wireless

Unum: Global NOC

ChaTech Executive Director Carla Askonas said “It’s an exciting time for Chattanooga. Our city is growing, and with it, the impressive talent who live and work here. ChaTech is thrilled to be celebrate the hard work and stellar accomplishments within the local IT community.”

The winners will be announced at a virtual celebration on Thursday September 10 at noon. Register for free tickets.

For more information, visit the website at ChaTechCouncil.org

About ChaTech

ChaTech is Chattanooga’s Technology Council. Our mission is to connect the regional technology community to help drive economic growth across the region. Members are connected through professional education programs, social events, outreach initiatives, peer group forums, and networking opportunities.

